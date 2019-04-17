IHCL opens Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has recently opened Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand marking the company’s third hotel in the state.

The resort, 30 kilometres from Rishikesh, is spread over 12.5 acres of terraced gardens on the banks of the river Ganges. Each of the spacious 79 rooms has panoramic views of the Ganges with its white sandy beach. Taj Rishikesh is an architectural tribute to the Garhwal region in the Himalayas where it is located.

The guests can choose from distinctive culinary options which include an all-day diner; a specialty restaurant offering cuisine inspired from the entire Himalayan belt, and an open-air pizza bar. The resort can also host intimate weddings and conferences with indoor and outdoor banqueting spaces. It is home to the Jiva Spa, spread over 20,000 sq. feet which includes treatment rooms and an expansive yoga pavilion. Guests can also partake in a private Ganga aarti on the resort’s pebble beach or in adventure-filled activities like white-river rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking, local village visits, and hiking.

Speaking on the launch, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said “We are honoured to partner with Mr. Mehra for Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa,an exciting new addition to IHCL’s expanding resort portfolio. With its idyllic setting and unrestricted views of the Himalayas, the resort is well positioned to tap into the growing potential of the wellness and spiritual tourism market. This is consistent with our commitment to offering global travellers new and unique experiences in hospitality.”

“Rishikesh is an extremely popular destination across the world. We are delighted to partner with The Indian Hotels Company Limited. We look forward to working with them to bring the legendary Taj brand to this unique location,” said Arjun Mehra, MD, Darrameks Hotels & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Devraj Singh, GM, Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, said, “Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa is ideally located to enjoy nature while also staying connected to the pulse of Rishikesh. I am looking forward to welcoming our guests to this spectacular new resort with its exclusive villas and secluded beach.”