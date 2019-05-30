Trending now

IHCL opens Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has just opened the iconic Taj branded hotel in Agra – Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Khosla, executive VP – operations, North and West India, IHCL, said, “We are excited to bring the Taj brand to the historic city of Agra. Agra is renowned world over for being one of the most culturally rich cities. Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra offering spectacular views of the Taj Mahal promises to be a great draw for both, domestic as well as international travellers.”

The hotel spread over 4.5 acres is strategically located within walking distance from the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The 239 keys property offers multiple dining options such as Palato – the all-day diner, Daawat-e-Nawaab – the Indian specialty restaurant and two lounges – Liquid Lounge and Tea Lounge. The pièce de résistance is Infini – The Sky Lounge, a rooftop bar with expansive views of the Taj Mahal. Guests can enjoy a swim in the infinity pool which also overlooks the Taj Mahal.

The hotel is ideal for large conferences and destination weddings with 40,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor banqueting space on offer, including a 14,000 sq ft pillar-less hall which is one of the largest in North India.

“Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra is located in close proximity to major tourist attractions. It is ideally suited for leisure travellers and is the perfect venue for conferences and weddings. I am looking forward to welcoming guests to this new luxury address in the city,” said Rajat Tuli, GM, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra.

With this addition, IHCL will have two hotels, one each under the Taj and SeleQtions brand in the city of Agra.

