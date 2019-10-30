Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

IHCL opens Ginger Patna, Bihar

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ginger expands its portfolio with the opening of Ginger Patna, Bihar. This will be The Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) first hotel in the state.

Speaking at the launch, Deepika Rao, managing director and CEO, Ginger, said, “Patna as a city has huge business potential. With the opening of Ginger Patna, we expand the brand’s lean luxe experience to the eastern part of India.”

Ginger Patna is strategically located on Frazer Road at Dak Bungalow, a short distance from the railway station and the airport, amidst the commercial centre of the city. The hotel comprises of 70 rooms, a conference room and fitness center. The hotel also unveils Café Et Cetera, its signature all-day diner offering comfort food. The cuisine is a mix of global and local food catering to the on-the-go traveller.

The hotel presents a co-existence of contrasts through dynamic spaces, seamlessly blending the lines of work and play. The design creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart. The lean luxe experience facilitates the ‘never stop’ lifestyle of travellers.

Patna, historically known as Pataliputra, is a land of rich cultural heritage. It is also the capital and the largest city in the state of Bihar.

Share

Related posts

Hilton introduces BoD for Park Hotels & Resorts

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Preferred Hotel Group re-brands itself as Preferred Hotels & Resorts

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Union Agriculture Minister, Radha Mohan Singh unveils Mother Dairy’s first milk processing plant Bihar

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More