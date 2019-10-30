IHCL opens Ginger Patna, Bihar

Ginger expands its portfolio with the opening of Ginger Patna, Bihar. This will be The Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) first hotel in the state.

Speaking at the launch, Deepika Rao, managing director and CEO, Ginger, said, “Patna as a city has huge business potential. With the opening of Ginger Patna, we expand the brand’s lean luxe experience to the eastern part of India.”

Ginger Patna is strategically located on Frazer Road at Dak Bungalow, a short distance from the railway station and the airport, amidst the commercial centre of the city. The hotel comprises of 70 rooms, a conference room and fitness center. The hotel also unveils Café Et Cetera, its signature all-day diner offering comfort food. The cuisine is a mix of global and local food catering to the on-the-go traveller.

The hotel presents a co-existence of contrasts through dynamic spaces, seamlessly blending the lines of work and play. The design creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart. The lean luxe experience facilitates the ‘never stop’ lifestyle of travellers.

Patna, historically known as Pataliputra, is a land of rich cultural heritage. It is also the capital and the largest city in the state of Bihar.