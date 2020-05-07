Read Article

IHCL is helping one celebrate the upcoming mother’s day with their [email protected] contactless takeaway services available at the iconic Taj Hotels across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. One can still go all out and make their mother feel special from the comfort of their home.

IHCL has an array of offerings right from carefully curated hampers for Mother’s Day to delicious takeaway meals and from your favourite Taj restaurants to customised hampers.

One can treat their mother to the aroma of freshly baked bread with the Bakery and Confectionery hamper that includes a range of freshly baked breads, home-made chocolates, and granola among other treats. With a choice of the best teas or coffee to satiate her tastebuds, one can opt for this hamper priced from Rs 5,000 onwards.

For a truly relaxing experience, indulge your mother in a luxurious spa day with the Taj Wellness hamper. From scrubs to essential oil blends and foot soaks, the package from Jiva Spa priced from Rs 15,000 onwards, the hamper lets her spend a girls’ only spa day at home.

Let your mother relax while you whip her up a delicious meal with the Taj Gourmet hamper. From the choicest produce, pasta and herbs to a spread of cheese and crackers, the Taj Gourmet hamper, priced from Rs 10,000 onwards, includes everything you need to cook her something special. Even if cooking isn’t your strongest suit, look no further than some popular and easy-to-make recipes from IHCL’s renowned chefs, available at IHCL social media pages across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If dining out on Mother’s Day with your mother is a tradition, Taj Hotels is offering takeaway services from across its iconic restaurants in the city. Give in to your cravings and order your favourite cuisine from a select menu from popular restaurants such as Shamiana, La Patisserie, Capital Kitchen, Vista, Southern Spice, Blue Ginger, Cal 27, Machan and more.