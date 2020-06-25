IHCL launches Qmin to cater to demand for online gourmet food delivery services

Read Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), today announced the launch of Qmin. A repertoire of culinary experiences commencing with delivering dishes from restaurants in the comfort of your homes will be the first phase of the Qmin launch. Guests can order from eight iconic and celebrated restaurants in Mumbai like Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, to name a few. The launch will cover the top ten markets in India including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, etc. over a period of five weeks.

The Qmin mobile application will be launched on July 25, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August and the loyalty platform in September.

Talking about the announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said,

“This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

Qmin will give guests a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in extremely sanitized vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

Qmin will expand its scope and bring [email protected] to other cities in the near future. The gourmet Qmin Shop presenting epicurean specialties and authentic artisanal brands will open in August. Qmin will be integrated with the company’s loyalty programme in September, where guests can earn and burn points using Qmin services.