Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

IHCL launches new salon brand ‘niu&nau’

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Share

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announces the launch of its new salon brand, niu&nau. The unisex salons will present a re-imagined experience with distinctive design and cutting-edge treatments delivered by professional stylists and therapists. Housed at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the first niu&nau opened on July 19, 2019.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhat Verma, executive VP – operations & expressions, IHCL said, “With the launch of niu&nau, IHCL is poised to capture the growing demand of the beauty and grooming industry. The re-imagined salon experience at niu&nau merges expertise with personalisation to create an elevated offering. We look forward to introducing the brand to ten more locations by the end of 2020.”

With a niche sense of style, niu&nau brings a full regimen of services spanning hair, beauty and skincare. The creative layout of the salon boasts of private treatment rooms and a gentleman’s barbering section. Outfitted with the most modern equipment and stocked with the hottest beauty brands, niu&nau emphasises the use of eco-friendly and chemical-free products. Unique to niu&nau at Taj Lands End, Mumbai are the pedicure stations with stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

niu&nau’s vibrant ambience invites guests to unwind with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or indulge in a day of pampering with a group of friends. Discover the new you at a salon, which is more now than ever.


Share

Related posts

Hilton enters midscale category with Tru by Hilton

Mohit Rathod

We decided early on that technology will be Chai Point’s torchbearer: Amuleek Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Chai Point

Steena Joy

The Imperial New Delhi installs Electronic Air Cleaners to improve IAQ

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More