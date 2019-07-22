IHCL launches new salon brand ‘niu&nau’

Share











The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announces the launch of its new salon brand, niu&nau. The unisex salons will present a re-imagined experience with distinctive design and cutting-edge treatments delivered by professional stylists and therapists. Housed at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the first niu&nau opened on July 19, 2019.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhat Verma, executive VP – operations & expressions, IHCL said, “With the launch of niu&nau, IHCL is poised to capture the growing demand of the beauty and grooming industry. The re-imagined salon experience at niu&nau merges expertise with personalisation to create an elevated offering. We look forward to introducing the brand to ten more locations by the end of 2020.”

With a niche sense of style, niu&nau brings a full regimen of services spanning hair, beauty and skincare. The creative layout of the salon boasts of private treatment rooms and a gentleman’s barbering section. Outfitted with the most modern equipment and stocked with the hottest beauty brands, niu&nau emphasises the use of eco-friendly and chemical-free products. Unique to niu&nau at Taj Lands End, Mumbai are the pedicure stations with stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

niu&nau’s vibrant ambience invites guests to unwind with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or indulge in a day of pampering with a group of friends. Discover the new you at a salon, which is more now than ever.