In the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, where social distancing is the need of the hour, IHCL is giving you a chance to get your hands on some select essential products while experiencing a touch of legendary hospitality right in the comfort of your homes, with its [email protected] services. Keeping in mind that overall health and wellness is essential during these times, you can cook your favorite meals using the finest of gourmet products, binge on freshly baked breads and confectionaries from Taj’s popular bakeries, pamper yourself with a spa day at home and also order takeout from your favourite iconic restaurants as Taj Hotels offers hampers and F&B services, through contactless takeaway at its iconic city hotels across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

You can order your favourite cuisine from a select menu from popular restaurants such as Shamiana, La Patisserie, Capital Kitchen, Vista, Southern Spice, Blue Ginger, Cal 27, Machan and more.

Celebrate a special occasion with the Taj Gourmet hamper. From the choicest produce, pasta and herbs to a spread of cheese and crackers, the Taj Gourmet hamper, priced from Rs 10,000/- onwards, includes flavoursome ingredients you need to cook a scrumptious meal.

One can also order the Bakery and Confectionery hamper that includes a range of freshly baked breads, home-made chocolates, and scrumptious granola among other treats. With a choice of the best teas or coffee to satiate your taste buds, make yourself a delicious breakfast with this must-have hamper priced from Rs 5,000/- onwards.

The Taj Wellness hamper includes essentials from their award-winning Jiva Spa, including scrubs, essential oil blends and foot soaks, ideal to keep yourself and your skin hydrated. This hamper is priced from Rs 15,000/- onwards.

Lastly, you can now spend your time at home without the added stress of doing laundry, with Taj’s impeccable laundry services. Guests can simply drop off their clothing and linen at the hotel and pick it up, washed and pressed to perfection, in 24 hours from the hotel lobby.