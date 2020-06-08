IHCL introduces ‘Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight’ experiences across hotels in Karnataka

Read Article

With the national lockdown confining everyone to their homes, travel has never been so sought after and been more exhilarating than it is right now. Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight – a new offering from Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) – claims to give guests the opportunity to drive with families and friends to discover, unwind, and be one with nature once again. Karnataka offers myriad choices from colonial charm to coffee plantations and dense rainforests at breathtaking destinations such as Coorg and Chikmagalur amongst others. Guests can choose from exclusive villas, bungalows, cottages, or suites across hotels, each offering an assurance of the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

Somnath Mukherjee, area director – Karnataka & GM – Taj West End, said, “Being one of the most culturally rich in biodiversity states in India, Karnataka is home to a variety of beautiful sights and experiences. With summer vacations in full swing, we want to offer guests’ private living spaces, recreational activities and culinary experiences, all curated with the highest levels of safety, just a drive away from home.”

Nestled amidst 20 acres of plush greenery in the heart of Bengaluru, Taj West End embodies the charms of a bygone era with modern amenities and comforts. The hotel is perfect for those looking for some peace and tranquility, including spectacular fine-dining experiences, heritage walks and private moonlit dinners at the Tulip Gazebo.

A land of misty hills, lush forests, acres and acres of coffee plantations, and spectacular landscapes – Coorg is the quintessential holiday destination. Amongst hills peppered with more than 200 species of plants and a 180-acre rainforest is Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa, Coorg. Guests can expect great views while experiencing the warmth and relaxation of traditional Kodagu architecture – gentle sloping roofs, tall pillars, and rooms opening into a central courtyard.

For that intimate family vacation, choose from heritage bungalows in pristine locations from the amã Stays & Trails portfolio. Guests can breathe in the fresh air infused with the distinct aromas of coffee, vanilla, pepper and other spices at a choice of eleven bungalows. Hidden within the rainforests of Karnataka, Chikmagalur lies in the heart of South India’s coffee plantations. Built in 1914, Arabidacool Bungalow in Chikmagalur exudes colonial charm amid irresistible natural beauty. It is perfect for the adventurous guests who can go trekking in the hills.

Dream, Drive, Discover, and Delight is an all-inclusive offering that includes all meals and taxes. Guests can indulge in a spa experience as well. Completely sanitised cars with experienced drivers can also be arranged at special rates. To add to the convenience of large families, special assistance will be offered for accommodation and meals for nannies and drivers. Considering the uncertainty around travel, the offer allows for select cancellations/modifications and is fully refundable. These exclusive stays will be available from June 8, 2020, across hotels in Karnataka.