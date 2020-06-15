Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > IHCL introduces 4D experience at Taj Falaknuma Palace
Latest Updates

IHCL introduces 4D experience at Taj Falaknuma Palace

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight – a new offering from Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) that gives guests the opportunity to drive with families and friends to discover, unwind, and be one with nature once again, the company has unveiled the offering in Hyderabad to enable the guests to explore the rich history and intriguing cultural heritage of the city.

Guests can stay in any of the royal suites at Taj Falaknuma Palace, the former residence of the Nizam of Hyderabad, and relive the regal past with assurance of the highest standards of safety, hygiene and personal care, IHCL said.

Ian Dubier, area director – Hyderabad & GM – Taj Krishna, said, “Hyderabad, the city of Nizams is a perfect blend of traditional culture and a modern lifestyle, offering deep-rooted heritage, unique culinary delights and some of the best landscapes to explore. The experiential stays at the lovingly restored Taj Falaknuma Palace are an amalgamation of these experiences and are just a drive away.”

Dream, Drive, Discover, and Delight is an all-inclusive offering that includes all meals and taxes. Guests can indulge in a signature Jiva spa experience as well. Completely sanitised cars with experienced drivers can also be arranged at special rates. Considering the uncertainty around travel, the offer allows for select cancellations/modifications and is fully refundable. These exclusive stays are available from June 15, 2020 for Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Share

Related posts

Three major airports in India to go plastic free with Travel Food Services

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels introduces ‘Safety assured’ campaign at 60+ hotels in India

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Godrej launches India’s first Kitchen Experience Centre

Akshay Nayak

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image