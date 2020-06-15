IHCL introduces 4D experience at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Read Article

Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight – a new offering from Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) that gives guests the opportunity to drive with families and friends to discover, unwind, and be one with nature once again, the company has unveiled the offering in Hyderabad to enable the guests to explore the rich history and intriguing cultural heritage of the city.

Guests can stay in any of the royal suites at Taj Falaknuma Palace, the former residence of the Nizam of Hyderabad, and relive the regal past with assurance of the highest standards of safety, hygiene and personal care, IHCL said.

Ian Dubier, area director – Hyderabad & GM – Taj Krishna, said, “Hyderabad, the city of Nizams is a perfect blend of traditional culture and a modern lifestyle, offering deep-rooted heritage, unique culinary delights and some of the best landscapes to explore. The experiential stays at the lovingly restored Taj Falaknuma Palace are an amalgamation of these experiences and are just a drive away.”

Dream, Drive, Discover, and Delight is an all-inclusive offering that includes all meals and taxes. Guests can indulge in a signature Jiva spa experience as well. Completely sanitised cars with experienced drivers can also be arranged at special rates. Considering the uncertainty around travel, the offer allows for select cancellations/modifications and is fully refundable. These exclusive stays are available from June 15, 2020 for Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.