IHCL inks Vivanta branded hotel in Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) recently signed a Vivanta hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This hotel is a management contract with Muralya Hotels & Resorts.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, executive VP – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “This signing is in line with Aspiration 2022 to be present in all the state capitals of India. Kerala has always been very important for the company. With the addition of this hotel, we will have 11 hotels in the state. We are delighted to partner with Muralya Hotels & Resorts.”

The 108-room Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram is ideally located at the city centre in close proximity to important business and leisure locations and is just five minutes away from the State Assembly and Secretariat. The hotel is a blend of contemporary chic, reinterpreted with a local theme and craftsmanship. Facilities include spacious rooms, an all-day diner, an Indian specialty restaurant, bar and meeting spaces. It also boasts of a rooftop swimming pool and a gym. The hotel is slated to open in March 2020.

K Muraleedharan, chairman and MD, Muralya Hotels & Resorts, said, “IHCL has a strong presence in Kerala. The hotel will open in a couple of months and we look forward to bringing a Vivanta hotel to Kerala’s largest and most cosmopolitan city.”

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state of Kerala, is a beautiful seaside city built on seven hills. The city is a major IT, medical & educational hub as well as an important tourist centre, which is a gateway to other popular tourist destinations such as Kovalam, Kanyakumari, Varkala and Kollam.

IHCL is the largest hospitality operator in Kerala with 11 hotels including two under development.