IHCL inks agreement with Mahagun Group to open new Vivanta branded hotel in Greater Noida in 2023

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has recently inked a new Vivanta branded hotel in Greater Noida.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, and IHCL said “We are delighted to partner with the reputed Mahagun Group to expand our presence in Greater Noida. One of the most modern cities in India, Greater Noida is a commercial hub with the presence of some of the world’s largest international companies. This signing is aligned to Aspiration 2022 with its focus on aggressive domestic growth.”

The new Vivanta branded hotel is a greenfield project and will be a part of the landmark Mahagun Marina Walk – a large mixed-use project with destination retail and commercial spaces. The hotel will comprise 261 spacious guest rooms and suites, a host of dining options, large meeting and banqueting facilities, fitness centre, spa, and a temperature-controlled swimming pool. It is ideally located close to the Yamuna Expressway and is slated to open in 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Jain, director, Mahagun Group said, “We are proud to partner with The Indian Hotels Company Limited for a Vivanta branded hotel. It is befitting that one of the first hotels to come up in this part of Greater Noida is in association with the pioneers of Indian hospitality.”

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have a portfolio of 17 hotels across brands in the National Capital Region with an inventory of over 2600 rooms.