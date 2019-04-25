IHCL inks agreement for a Taj branded property in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has recently signed a Taj hotel in Ahmedabad. This will be the 14th IHCL branded hotel in Gujarat.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL said, “We are delighted to partner with Sankalp In to introduce the iconic Taj brand in Ahmedabad. With this announcement, IHCL reaffirms its commitment to Gujarat. The signing highlights the growth momentum of the company and is a great addition to our domestic portfolio.”

Strategically located on Sindhubhavan Marg, the hotel is spread over 1.4 acres of land. Slated to open in early 2020, it will be the city’s exciting new destination with 315 spacious rooms, an all-day-diner, a speciality restaurant, a tea-lounge along with large banqueting and conferencing spaces to cater to the growing market needs. Additional facilities will include a spa, swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Kailash R. Goenka, director, Sankalp In, said, “Ahmedabad is the economic powerhouse of Gujarat and one of the major industrial cities in the country. We are proud to partner with IHCL and welcome its luxury brand – Taj to the city.”