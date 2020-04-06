Trending now

IHCL hotels light diyas on Sunday inspiring citizens about solidarity
Latest Updates

IHCL hotels light diyas on Sunday inspiring citizens about solidarity

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Further to PM Modi urging the nation to light a candle/ diya and bring people together and stand by each other, IHCL hotels led the way by lighting up diyas in the hotels and inspiring others.

“We deeply appreciate the continued efforts of all those at the frontlines, working tirelessly around the clock, to keep our community safe and healthy. We stand in solidarity with the government and all the citizens of India – in heartfelt support, as we navigate through these tough times, together,” a statement by IHCL read.

