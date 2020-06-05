Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > IHCL celebrates World Environment Day with significant milestone
Latest Updates

IHCL celebrates World Environment Day with significant milestone

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), celebrated the World Environment Day with a significant milestone. 11 IHCL hotels have achieved EarthCheck Certified Platinum recognition while 61 hotels have achieved Gold and six hotels have achieved Silver. Representing 10 continuous years of measuring and monitoring best practices in sustainability, this total of Platinum and Gold Certified hotels is the largest in the tourism industry, anywhere in the world.

Dr P.V. Murthy, Executive Vice President & Global Head HR, IHCL, said, “This is a result of IHCL’s unflinching efforts to minimize the impact on the environment. As a Tata company, we believe it is our responsibility to take action for conserving natural resources for future generations. The significant achievement reiterates the group’s firm commitment to sustainable development through adoption of global best practices.”

IHCL joined EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification group, for the tourism and travel industry in 2008 and has ever since endeavoured to continuously deliver on its sustainable objectives. The group has persistently worked towards optimizing energy, water usage and responsible waste management. IHCL regularly communicates its sustainability performance through the United Nations Global Compact and Business Responsibility Reporting.

In its journey to sustainability, the group has achieved EarthCheck Certification for 78 of its hotels, which has generated significant savings:

  • Reduced water consumption compared to the previous period by appx. 0.36 million kilolitres, which is equivalent to 150 Olympic sized swimming pools.
  • Minimised waste sent to landfill by 3,600 cubic metres, which is equivalent to 30,000 wheelie bins.
  • Reduced greenhouse gas emissions including appx. 11.2 million kg CO2, comparable to taking 3,500 cars off the road.
  • Saved appx. 72 million mega joules of energy, which is equivalent to powering 3,000 typical 4 person households for a year
Share

Related posts

AccorHotels enters into negotiations for sale of 85 hotels in Europe

Mohit Rathod

Maha govt gives nod to HRAWI petition for abolishing sign board licences

Mohit Rathod

Packaged commodities to display product information more prominently

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image