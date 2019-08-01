IHCL and Le Roches launch ‘Next General Manager of India’ to identify talent in Indian hospitality industry

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Swiss institution Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, are joining forces to address the prevalent skills gap and prepare the next generation of leaders to support the growth of the travel and tourism industry in India.

Speaking about Le Roches and the strategic partnership, Dr Christine Demen Meier, managing director of Les Roches, said, “With its natural beauty and cultural attractions, rich diversity and a unique tradition of hospitality, India is already a popular travel destination. We look back on a long-standing presence in India and are thrilled to associate Les Roches’ Swiss model of education with IHCL, developing the necessary skills and promoting career opportunities in the hospitality industry.”

A dedicated initiative titled “The next General Manager of India” aimed at young hospitality professionals, will award one full scholarship to study at Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management program in Switzerland, followed by a fast track development programme at an IHCL hotel. Additionally, Les Roches will offer 50 per cent scholarships to five runners up. Shortlisted applicants who meet the programme’s admission requirements will submit a business case and compete at a final selection event in Mumbai.

“IHCL as custodian of Indian hospitality has played a responsible part in nurturing talent in the industry. India has a huge untapped talent pool which is waiting to be unleashed. With forecasts of India being an over $ 5 trillion economy and the robust growth of travel and tourism, there is tremendous opportunity for hospitality professionals. The partnership with Les Roches is one such significant step in creating global leaders of tomorrow,” addressed, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.

In a panel discussion held during the event, moderated by Mandeep S Lamba, president, South Asia, HVS Anarock, Dr Meier touched upon the new trends in skill development saying that they are continually updating the curriculum to develop the skills within the person from an all-round perspective. She said, with the unfortunate events like terror attacks, other mishaps faced at many hotels across the globe since a timeline now, they are training the candidates to combat such situations with absolute diligence.

Indians form the second-largest international student community following China to study in Switzerland. About 10 per cent of the total students at Le Roche are from India, informed Dr Meier.

With an innovative curriculum that integrates business strategy, management theory and real-world problem solving, Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management provides students with the skills and insights necessary for senior managerial positions. The programme consists of two semesters of study, culminating in the submission of a dissertation and includes two experiential study trips to Chicago and Shanghai, adding global experience and industry exposure