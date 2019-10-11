IHCL adds eight bungalows to Ama Stays & Trails portfolio

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the addition of eight bungalows to Ama Stays & Trails portfolio. The company signed six bungalows across multiple locations including new leisure destinations. It also opened two charming villas in Candolim, Goa.

“Ama Stays & Trails is India’s first branded homestay product. They are a group of heritage bungalows, guesthouses and homestays at unique locations across the country. With these exciting new additions, guests can now have a much wider choice of local and immersive experiences in off-beat destinations,” said Prabhat Verma, executive VP – operations, South India.

The two villas in Goa are Cardozo House and Villa Braganza. The four bed-roomed Cardozo House is an exquisite heritage Goan cottage that has been restored to perfection. The trendy two-storied Villa Braganza, on the other hand, is a modern villa and yet one that reflects the very essence of Goa.

The signings include two bungalows in Maharashtra; one each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and two in Kerala.