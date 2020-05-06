ibisMusic organises #GigsAtHome

Read Article

ibisMusic is organising #GigsAtHome. You can enjoy live music at the comfort of your sofa amidst lockdown, every Friday at 7:30 pm. The platform also gives young upcoming talent an opportunity to perform for their fans and get their voices heard. Groove to the beats of some terrific genres like UK Garage, Dubstep, Breaks & Halftime with its first performer- Ankur Singh on May 8. Ankur Singh is a travel enthusiast and has been on the go since he was a child.

Ibis’ new music programme, ibisMusic, is the latest step in the brand’s transformation, offering local residents and travellers a totally new experience in hospitality, creating vibrant social hubs for increased social interaction with the local community.

With a new brand positioning, conversion to mobile check-in, a new design direction and a new focus on food and beverage sales, the ibisMusic programme is set to provide a more modern and emotional proposition to appeal directly to music lovers. All ibis hotels worldwide are encouraged to take part by staging their own in hotels music gigs beyond the official music contest activity.

When: Friday May 8, 2020, 7:30pm onwards

Where: ibis India Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/ibis/india