ibis partners with Sony Music India to bring live music experiences through ibis Music

Accor’s budget hotels brand – ibis has recently announced a new programme, ibis Music in partnership with global music giant Sony Music to bring live music experiences to its customers. The global partnership involves hosting multiple live gigs across 17 countries, promoting ibis’ passion for music. This is the latest step in the brand’s transformation, offering local residents and travellers a totally new experience in hospitality, creating vibrant social hubs for increased social interaction with the local community.

In India, with ibis’ cultural movement for both guests and employees – ibism, this program is an additional step in bringing another personalised experience for guests.

Featuring a host of artists across genres in seven ibis hotels across India, ibis Music aims to connect with travellers and local residents using music as the core strategy. The program will provide a platform to new and upcoming artists to showcase their talent and extend a quirky space to music lovers or travellers who enjoy sitting in a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere with some great tunes.

Speaking on the partnership, Jean-Michel Cassé, COO – India & South Asia, Accor, said, “ibis is one of the first economy brands in India and worldwide to provide a stage at its hotels to showcase the talent of artists – professional, amateur or those who have a passion for music, with the intent to become a hub for music. The partnership with Sony Music India is the step in the right direction to encourage this and is the perfect harmony of two of the coolest brands coming together in their own respective fields.”

Kiran D’cruz, director – brand partnerships & music licensing, Sony Music India, said, “We are excited to be partnering with the ibis brand under the Accor group of hotels. As the leading global music label in India, Sony Music has been at the forefront of delivering innovative music solutions on digital and live platforms for brands to drive higher awareness and consumer engagement. Our partnership with ibis hotels is another step forward in our constant endeavour to leverage music as a powerful marketing platform. We believe together we can create brand “ibis Music” as the leading platform of international stature for established and budding musicians to perform at, as well as a destination for a discerning audience that appreciates music.”

Through this association, ibis and Sony Music India, aim to provide the artists and bands with a platform to perform and showcase their talent at ibis hotels over the next few months. These live gigs will be hosted across seven cities – Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru at various ibis hotels. The first gig featured artist Akasa, at ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road on April 26. Rising Indian movie industry singer, Akasa, is known for her song Kheench Meri Photo and Thug Ranjha.

The next exciting artist lined up is the band ‘As We Keep Searching’, who will perform at ibis Pune Hinjewadi on May 17.