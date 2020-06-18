ibis India donates & distributes food to the needy and underprivileged

Read Article

While people continue to grapple with the ripple effects of the pandemic such as lack of basic food for some, ibis hotels endeavours to do its bit for those affected the most. Recently, all ibis properties across India came together to lend their support to distribute food ration packets to the needy and underprivileged.

A total of 5.3 tons of raw food material was distributed among communities across India with the support of these NGOs: World Hope Foundation (New Delhi); Project Rescue Pune (Pune); Child In Need India (Kolkata); Headway Foundation (Chennai); and Robin Hood Army (Jaipur). In Coimbatore, Nashik, Hyderabad, Goa and Kochi, food packets were distributed in local underprivileged areas. The food packets included items like wheat flour, pulses, refined oil, salt, and sugar. Conscious of the risks involved in distributing food in public such as a breach of social distancing norms, the hotel teams sought help of local police officials and NGOs.

The teams at ibis New Delhi Aerocity, ibis Pune Viman Nagar & Hinjewadi, ibis Coimbatore, ibis Kochi, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat, ibis Chennai Sipcot & City Centre, ibis Jaipur Civil Lines, ibis Nashik, ibis Hyderabad Hitec City and ibis Styles Goa carried out initiative successfully while ensuring strict safety and hygiene measures, a statement by ibis hotels read.

Sylvain Laroche, director of operations, ibis and ibis Styles India, “As we continue to witness the far-reaching effects of this pandemic, our heart especially goes out to the communities that have been ravaged by the crisis. We feel extremely blessed to have had the opportunity to support these communities across India with the help of local NGOs by providing food ration.”