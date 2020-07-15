Read Article

Keeping in step with the needs of professionals and businesses working from home amid the Covid-19 crisis, ibis India has introduced [email protected] Available across all its properties in India, this new offering provides a safe, alternative working space to individuals and organisations looking to work remotely in a healthy and reliable environment.

To cater to the needs of working professionals or organisations, ibis hotels are offering alternate office space solutions with all the amenities of a traditional office set up and more. The service features ready-to-move-in workspaces, meeting and conference rooms and office lounges with access to high-speed internet connectivity, office essentials, tea and coffee station, and customised F&B offerings. Co-working at ibis hotels have been designed with an aim to provide efficient and functional solutions. Most importantly, these spaces are stringently sanitised in adherence to the Accor group’s ALLSAFE global cleanliness and prevention standards and Indian government norms.

Sylvain Laroche, director of operations, ibis and ibis Styles India, said, “Our [email protected] initiative is aligned with Accor’s mission of bringing augmented hospitality to life for its customers. Our trendy, vibrant workspaces are conducive to fueling innovation, productivity and meaningful collaboration—and at the same time adhere to the safety and hygiene standards. We are working with corporates and businesses to offer personalised solutions to meet their requirements.”

Tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes—from entrepreneurs to small start-ups to corporates—and designed for uninterrupted work, professionals can expect personalised service, a friendly and peaceful atmosphere, and augmented safety and hygiene protocols. In addition, they will have access to the hotel’s facilities like restaurants, bars and cafes.

ibis hotels’ sole purpose through this initiative is to bring people together, inspire them, and connect them through technology. Keeping that in mind, the millennial-focused workspaces can be booked on a cost-efficient, flexible basis. The group places immense value on people and experiences.