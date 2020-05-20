ibis Hotels across India work in solidarity in the nation’s fight against the pandemic

Read Article

In keeping with the ethos of the brand, the ibis India team is working with government authorities and medical teams to make its accommodation and services available to those most in need. As the world comes together to fight this pandemic, ibis hotels are sheltering front-line healthcare professionals, people returning from abroad who are required to go into quarantine, providing food and medical supplies to policemen on duty and feeding the needy.

Sylvain Laroche, director of operations, ibis and ibis Styles India, said, “These are unprecedented times impacting the entire world. As a hospitality brand that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its guests and employees, we are doing everything we can to support those who need us. The hotels are responding effectively to requests from state governments and it makes me very proud to see the team volunteer for this while maintaining strict safety and hygiene standards. We hope these efforts will be able to make an impact in these communities.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure guest safety as hotels reopen, the group has elevated the cleanliness and hygiene norms even further by launching the ALLSAFE Cleanliness & Prevention Label which represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality. The ALLSAFE global cleanliness & prevention standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification.

The ibis Jaipur Civil Lines, ibis Chennai City Centre and ibis Mumbai Airport teams are working with the state governments to provide accommodation to the courageous healthcare professionals.

ibis New Delhi Aerocity and ibis Bengaluru City Centre are providing quarantine facilities to people returning from abroad or other cities while ibis Navi Mumbai is extending itself to support the hospitals nearby.

The teams at ibis New Delhi Aerocity, ibis Nashik, ibis Coimbatore City Centre, ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road and ibis Pune Hinjewadi are delivering further acts of kindness, such as preparing meals and distributing among the homeless and needy in the neighboring areas. They are also supporting the traffic police and policemen stationed near the hotel with food, sanitisers, masks and gloves.

The unsung heroes of ibis

Employees across all the hotels have come together to display true hospitality during this time.

– The engineering team at ibis Pune Hinjewadi has developed an automated sanitiser dispenser in-house that has been placed in the lobby of the hotel for everybody’s convenience.

– The head of security at ibis New Delhi Aerocity, one of the first hotels to offer quarantine facilities in the country, stepped up and managed the entire process seamlessly. From coordinating with the government authorities to handling the distressed guests, his presence reassured both guests and staff.

– When the government officials reached out to the general manager of ibis Jaipur Civil Lines to reopen the hotel to accommodate frontline healthcare workers, the front office manager and head of security brought together as many associates as possible and took charge of the situation.

– At ibis Pune Viman Nagar, a speech and hearing impaired F&B associate has largely been responsible for creating a difference in guest experiences with his proactive and intuitive nature. His presence in the team has inspired the other team members in many ways and has also led them to be more sensitive and inclusive towards their specially-abled colleague.