ibis’ #GigsAtHome artists unite for a unique social singing event

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Special event to celebrate the unexpected connections made over recent months as anticipation builds for a return to live music and travel post lockdown. Assembling performers from across two continents and five different countries, a diverse selection of up-and-coming musical talent from the #GigsAtHome series have banded together for an exclusive cover version of Clean Bandit’s iconic track ‘Rather Be’, performed and recorded over split screen.

As so many adapted to the reality of life behind closed doors and closed borders, ibis kept the music playing with #GigsAtHome, a series of intimate weekly live performances on Instagram and Facebook. Joining forces once again with headliners curated by Sony Music and with emerging talents from the 2019 ibis MUSIC programme selected using the magic of Spotify, ibis continued its mission to build vibrant social hubs that can unite audiences, established musicians and up-and-coming artists together.
Maria Yfeu

#GigsAtHome debuted with the unmistakable voice of Maria Yfeu, the winner of the 2019 ibis MUSIC programme, and continued with a weekly dose of headliners and up-and-coming talents playing live and direct to those still hungry to experience live music. In total, 16 livestreams invited music fans to kick back and enjoy an incredible array of headlining acts (including Tom Grennan, Boulevard des Airs, and Lucas Lucco) but also up-and-coming talents in the most intimate setting possible – their own home.

Now, as restrictions begin to ease across many parts of the globe, alumni from the ibis MUSIC programme are joining forces for a unique collaboration to help celebrate the unexpected connections made during these most unexpected of times. Assembling performers from across two continents and five different countries, a diverse selection of up-and-coming musical talent from the #GigsAtHome series have banded together for an exclusive cover version of Clean Bandit’s iconic track ‘Rather Be’, performed and recorded over split screen.
“Our #GigsAtHome initiative has helped many people stay connected to live music when they needed it the most. We wanted to celebrate this journey by bringing together our global community of ibis MUSIC artists for a unique one-off collaboration. Our passion for revealing up–and-coming talent knows no borders and we look forward to forging more unexpected connections through music as the world begins to reopen and people begin to travel once again,” said Caroline Benard, VP Eco Brands Experience, Global Marketing, Accor.

Artists uniting for this unique session include Gilsons (Brazil), Glass Cristina (Mexico), LEFT (Portugal), Nxdia (United Kingdom) and Moglii (Germany). With mixing and production from Lorenzo Engell (of Glass Cristina), the track will debut on ibis’ Instagram on the 22nd of July and provide a fitting finale to the #GigsAtHome journey.

“After taking part in ibis MUSIC in 2019, it’s been amazing to collaborate with some of the talented musicians I met along the way.  Engaging with artists from all over the world during the making of this project has reminded me of the immense power of music. It really does connect people, bring them closer together and help transform their lives,” said Lorenzo Engell.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind performance, ibis MUSIC will be running a global competition inspired by the song’s lyrics “there is no place I’d rather be”, inviting the hotel brand’s fans and followers to share the destinations where they would most rather be. The top ten most interesting submissions will win a portable speaker to ensure music keeps playing wherever their future travel adventures take them next.

