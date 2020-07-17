ibis’ #GigsAtHome artists unite for a unique social singing event

As so many adapted to the reality of life behind closed doors and closed borders, ibis kept the music playing with #GigsAtHome, a series of intimate weekly live performances on Instagram and Facebook. Joining forces once again with headliners curated by Sony Music and with emerging talents from the 2019 ibis MUSIC programme selected using the magic of Spotify, ibis continued its mission to build vibrant social hubs that can unite audiences, established musicians and up-and-coming artists together.

#GigsAtHome debuted with the unmistakable voice of Maria Yfeu, the winner of the 2019 ibis MUSIC programme, and continued with a weekly dose of headliners and up-and-coming talents playing live and direct to those still hungry to experience live music. In total, 16 livestreams invited music fans to kick back and enjoy an incredible array of headlining acts (including Tom Grennan, Boulevard des Airs, and Lucas Lucco) but also up-and-coming talents in the most intimate setting possible – their own home.

Now, as restrictions begin to ease across many parts of the globe, alumni from the ibis MUSIC programme are joining forces for a unique collaboration to help celebrate the unexpected connections made during these most unexpected of times. Assembling performers from across two continents and five different countries, a diverse selection of up-and-coming musical talent from the #GigsAtHome series have banded together for an exclusive cover version of Clean Bandit’s iconic track ‘Rather Be’, performed and recorded over split screen.

“Our #GigsAtHome initiative has helped many people stay connected to live music when they needed it the most. We wanted to celebrate this journey by bringing together our global community of ibis MUSIC artists for a unique one-off collaboration. Our passion for revealing up–and-coming talent knows no borders and we look forward to forging more unexpected connections through music as the world begins to reopen and people begin to travel once again,” said Caroline Benard, VP Eco Brands Experience, Global Marketing, Accor. Artists uniting for this unique session include Gilsons (Brazil), Glass Cristina (Mexico), LEFT (Portugal), Nxdia (United Kingdom) and Moglii (Germany). With mixing and production from Lorenzo Engell (of Glass Cristina), the track will debut on ibis’ Instagram on the 22nd of July and provide a fitting finale to the #GigsAtHome journey.