ibis’ #GigsAtHome artists unite for a unique social singing event

#GigsAtHome debuted with the unmistakable voice of Maria Yfeu, the winner of the 2019 ibis MUSIC programme, and continued with a weekly dose of headliners and up-and-coming talents playing live and direct to those still hungry to experience live music. In total, 16 livestreams invited music fans to kick back and enjoy an incredible array of headlining acts (including Tom Grennan, Boulevard des Airs, and Lucas Lucco) but also up-and-coming talents in the most intimate setting possible – their own home.
Artists uniting for this unique session include Gilsons (Brazil), Glass Cristina (Mexico), LEFT (Portugal), Nxdia (United Kingdom) and Moglii (Germany). With mixing and production from Lorenzo Engell (of Glass Cristina), the track will debut on ibis’ Instagram on the 22nd of July and provide a fitting finale to the #GigsAtHome journey.
In addition to the one-of-a-kind performance, ibis MUSIC will be running a global competition inspired by the song’s lyrics “there is no place I’d rather be”, inviting the hotel brand’s fans and followers to share the destinations where they would most rather be. The top ten most interesting submissions will win a portable speaker to ensure music keeps playing wherever their future travel adventures take them next.
———-