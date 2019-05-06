ibis Bengaluru City Center launches new rooftop bar KA.01

KA.01 the new rooftop bar at ibis Bengaluru City Center which recently opened is a new concept that offers delicious food and drinks at affordable prices. Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw away from the main CBD, the bar’s USP are its coasters which are collectors’ items, but what makes this place truly stand out is the curated culinary, exciting signature cocktails and specialised dishes for the seasoned palate.

KA.01 resonates a strong sense of nostalgia through its retro elements and also invokes a sense of fun with its bright interiors and LED lighting. The outlet creates a visual imagery which evokes memories of late-night drives ending in front of familiar road side eateries. The bar can seat 54 creating a sense of coziness with expansive city views. Food is served out of a truck and the drinks are prepared in a converted van, making this a must visit place.

Through the gullies of cities across India one will find legendary establishments serving food at the oddest hours. Food that has remained unchanged over generations and is on every food lover’s list. As a tribute to these and many other such places, KA.01 provides on with a gastronomy tour to these cities and recreates the legendary dishes in a hip environment.

Speaking about hte launch, Irfan Khatry, GM of the hotel said, “KA.01 embodies a clear idea starting with the name, to the look and feel of the place. We wanted guests to remember the joys of heading to their favourite eatery after a night of partying, where there was always good company and great food. At KA.01 we have curated the best popular after-hours dishes from across India, served with amazing cocktails at an affordable price. Bangalore sees an influx of people from across India moving here for work. Everyone misses the taste of home and we are offering them exactly that- familiar food, in a welcoming ambience that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.”

The drinks are an ode to Bangalore, named after different RTO zones, while the food is a celebration of the streets of India where haleem, kebabs, mirchi bhajji, prawns thokku, tava idli, and karandi omlette vie for one’s attention.

Anthony Tamang, head chef for KA.01, said, “It’s quite challenging in fact, since we are serving popular after-hours food, there is a familiarity associated with the taste of every dish. We are proud to say that every favouite is authentic, and our guests will love them. What makes it better is having your snack paired with the perfect drink in your hand!”

KA.01 seeks to be the go-to evening hotspot for creating memories and experiences centered around great food, vibrant décor and a uniquely lively ambience.