Hyderabad based start-up The Culinary Lounge launches ‘Impossible Chefs Season 2’

‘Impossible Chef season 2’, launched on Sunday by The Culinary Lounge – first of its kind culinary studio in India, is a cook and bake summer program open to 9-14-year-old children which will have seven culinary themes – one theme each week, beginning from April 15 and will be steered by well-known master chefs and cuisine experts.

Talking about Impossible Chefs – Season 2 and what occurs at the program Sushma Thota, partner and Gopi Krishna, founder of The Culinary Lounge (TCL) said, Impossible Chefs is the first exclusive kids cooking club offering focused culinary courses for children. It is a destination for basic and advanced courses for aspiring chefs with culinary aptitude dreaming mastery of basic cooking skills under the watchful eyes of master chefs.

Every Impossible Chefs week starts with theme related to ice-breaking sessions; introduction to cuisine specific ingredients followed by hands-on cooking experiences at TCL & in partner kitchens besides field trips to markets, five-star hotels, restaurants, food factories, and professional kitchens. Interaction with professional chefs, learning from the expert demo, weaving in art, design thinking, stories, music, dance, yoga and puppets are the other attractions that the children can study during the program.

Impossible Chefs made its debut in 2018, with an idea to engage children of all ages in various kinds of activities around the culinary experience. “The success of the last two batches graduating from this program led us to create the Impossible Chefs – Season 2 for junior chefs, who are wishing to step up their culinary journey and create their own signature cuisine,” said Thota.

“Our goal is to allow the kids experience cooking and baking in a fun full, holistic and in their signature style. We also want to promote to children the value of the produce grown and reverence for food served on the table,” said Krishna.

Impossible Chef is a joint initiative by TCL and 12+ partners comprising Park Hyatt, Radisson, Fusion 9, Almond house, Simply South, Labonel, Dairy ice-cream& frozen foods, Children’s fine art gallery, Kidengage, and others.

The program will culminate with a grand finale in June 2019, recognising the participants, benefactors, with a certificate of excellence give away.