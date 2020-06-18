Hyatt’s path forward focuses on safety and wellbeing

Read Article

Creativity, care and innovation help reimagine the Hyatt hotel experience for guests and colleagues

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced Hyatt’s path forward to welcome back guests and customers to Hyatt hotels, helping them once again experience the joy of travel. With a focus on safety first and wellbeing always, Hyatt is reimagining the hotel journey with new amenities and offerings and taking comprehensive steps to implement enhanced protocols that help colleagues feel comfortable and confident at work.

As an extension of Hyatt’s recently announced Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Hyatt is collaborating with medical experts from Cleveland Clinic among other trusted medical and industry advisors to fine-tune reopening and operating procedures such as colleague reorientations, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, and a Hygiene and Wellbeing Leader at every property.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt, said, “Over the past few months we have been intensively engaging with and listening to guests and colleagues, and we are implementing new offerings with their safety and wellbeing in mind. While the most important element of opening our doors is doing it safely, we have gone beyond cleaning to advance care across the entire hotel experience to proudly and confidently welcome back our guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and colleagues.”

Beyond safe and clean, new guest experiences

With creativity and care, Hyatt is giving guests and members greater control of their hotel journey and focusing on a more holistic sense of wellbeing from pre-arrival to checkout and beyond. Hyatt is reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way, striking the right balance of connection and space.

Wellbeing Where You Are: The true fulfillment of Hyatt’s purpose of care is wellbeing. Through a new, exclusive collaboration with Headspace, guests, members and colleagues may access mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content via the World of Hyatt app either on in-room TVs or on the road. Guests can also enjoy enhanced fitness and wellbeing amenities in-room at some hotels, such as Exhale on Demand TV content, fitness equipment delivered to the guestroom (bikes, treadmills, weights), or spa kits and treatments available for delivery. In some cases, hotels have created outdoor workout spaces.

Less Contact, More Care: Hyatt hotels are working to roll out enhanced digital amenities through the World of Hyatt app that will give guests more control over how they connect with Hyatt. The new features, available in select markets and rolling out on an ongoing basis, will allow guests to manage preferences like scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, mobile key entry, contactless check-in and checkout, and more. For meetings and events, Hyatt hotels are exploring audio-visual technology that will help offer customers hybrid meeting options – on-property and remote – for large-sale events with social distancing in mind.

The Luxury of Space: At some hotels, on- and off-property events and excursions are being reimagined as private bookable leisure activities with plenty of space such as garden or rooftop yoga classes, private beekeeping, or exploring outdoor paths with guided maps on foot.

Amy Weinberg, senior vice president global brand, loyalty, data & analytics, Hyatt said, “We’re continuing to evolve the guest experience as we listen and seek to understand what’s most important to our guests. Flexibility and peace of mind are essential to our guests right now, and we’re delivering personal care in everything we do throughout a guest’s travel journey.”

Unprecedented flexibility

Based on guest feedback, Hyatt understands flexibility is key to offering guests peace of mind when they’re booking travel. Hyatt is now offering flexibility with cancellation at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival for most reservations for stays through July 31, 2021. As part of Hyatt’s new extended cancellation policy, reservations booked July 1, 2020 and beyond – for any future arrival date through July 31, 2021 – can be cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival on hyatt.com or via the World of Hyatt app at least 24 hours before scheduled arrival. This includes Advance Purchase Rate reservations.

Caring for colleagues

At Hyatt, the wellbeing of colleagues is core to advancing care for guests and customers. In response to Covid-19, Hyatt has also reimagined the colleague journey to include new work procedures, colleague resources, and reorientations, in an effort to ensure colleagues’ safety and wellbeing. Daily colleague surveys have been introduced to measure colleague comfort and wellbeing, enabling hotel leaders to address opportunities, make adjustments as necessary and meet colleagues’ needs in real time.

As part of the Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, by July 2020, every Hyatt hotel will have at least one person on property trained as Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader who is responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols. Each Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader will help maintain his or her hotel’s mandatory GBAC STAR accreditation, including a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program that will focus on establishing hotel environments that are sanitary, safe and healthy.

The new hotel colleague journey also includes:

Daily temperature checks of all global colleagues upon arrival to the hotel

Wellbeing check reminders sent to colleagues prior to arriving at work

Personal protective equipment like face coverings required by all colleagues

Social distance guidance and additional hand sanitiser stations in colleague areas and

Complimentary access to Headspace for Hyatt colleagues to practise mindfulness and self-care