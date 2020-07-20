Hyatt unveils Miraval Berkshires and Wyndhurst Manor & Club in Massachusetts

Two distinct travel destinations open side-by-side today in Lenox, Mass.

Hyatt Hotels has announced the introduction of the internationally acclaimed Miraval spa and wellness brand to Lenox, Massachusetts, with the opening of Miraval Berkshires. This opening marks the Miraval brand’s third property, joining its original location in Tucson, Ariz. – celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – and second location in Austin, Texas, which opened in February 2019.

On the same property as Miraval Berkshires, Hyatt simultaneously introduces Wyndhurst Manor & Club, a Destination Hotel, with a focus on the Berkshires’ rich culture and history. Both resorts sit atop 380 protected acres and offer a diverse range of year-round programming that encourages guests to celebrate the changing New England seasons.

Susan Santiago, head, Lifestyle & Miraval Operations, said, “We are thrilled with the Miraval brand’s expansion to the East Coast with Miraval Berkshires and to welcome Wyndhurst Manor & Club to the Destinations Hotels family. Wyndhurst Manor offers a step back into the Gilded Age and delivers a true-to-place experience for multigenerational families, golfers and those simply wanting to escape. The programming at Miraval Berkshires encourages guests to create a “Life in Balance” by focusing on mind, body and spirit. We look forward to welcoming guests on their transformative journey through spa, equine, fitness and nutrition experiences.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES

The Miraval Berkshires experience echoes elements of the Miraval experiences in Arizona and Austin, namely beautifully appointed guestrooms and suites that encourage sleep and relaxation, a ranch for the Miraval brand’s signature equine programming, a Life in Balance Spa with both new and beloved treatments and a challenge course designed to take guests out of their comfort zone. Miraval Berkshires also offers new elements that celebrate the changing New England seasons and the culture and history of the Berkshires. For example, a historic golf course complete with a collection of golf programming explores the mindful side of golf, and a vast system of indoor pathways allow guests to travel comfortably between activities and programs even in the coldest of New England winters.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – ACCOMMODATIONS

Miraval Berkshires’ 100 guestrooms and suites, designed by award-winning Clodagh who also designed the spas at Miraval Arizona and Miraval Austin, are relaxing havens inspired by country house glamour and idyllic New England comfort. Featuring a color palette of warm cranberry, amber, navy and greyish blues, and materials including shirting plaids, woven wools, mattress ticking cottons and cozy throws, the rooms at Miraval Berkshires evoke memories of sitting fireside in a warm knit sweater or breathing in pine-scented air on a brisk fall hike. Each guestroom features a Tibetan singing bowl, meditation cushion and guided meditation channels.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – LIFE IN BALANCE SPA

Miraval Berkshires’ Life in Balance Spa is the largest spa in the Miraval portfolio encompassing 29,000 square feet and 28 treatment rooms, built with the Miraval brand’s most beloved signature treatments in mind. For example, there is a dedicated indoor spa pool treatment room for the Miraval signature water treatment, Vasudhara, and a new treatment room for Naga Thai, the Miraval brand’s exclusive massage developed from time-tested Thai healing principles, contains special support beams for the therapists’ yoga silks. The spa also features an indoor/outdoor lounge pool, men’s and women’s relaxation rooms, salon, sauna, steam room and spa retail boutique.

In addition to these Miraval classic treatments, Miraval Berkshires’ spa menu features a new menu of treatments like the Manuka Honey Body Renewal Ritual and Abundant Harvest Facial, developed in collaboration with pioneering natural beauty brand Naturopathica. The spa menu also features locally inspired treatments rooted in the Berkshire’s sense of place through the use of indigenous botanicals. Facial treatments such as the Tulsi Rose and the Abundant Harvest feature recipes with organic, regional plants that are often grown on-property, allowing guests to rejuvenate through the harvests of the Berkshires.

Clodagh’s design for the spa was conceived to excite all five senses and encourage mindfulness and introspection. Guests’ experience begins with a “Path to Wellness,” a meditational walk through a greenhouse-like portal designed to encourage mindfulness and transition guests into a more serene state of being.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – HEALTH AND WELLNESS PROGRAMMING

Inspired by the Berkshires’ changing seasons, the programming at Miraval Berkshires is designed to spur transformation in guests through reflection, by challenging a boundary or by learning something new. The collection of programming blends many experiences that are familiar to Miraval guests with new programs that allow guests to discover new interests or learn something new about themselves.

Guests at Miraval Berkshires are able to take advantage of the stunning hiking and biking terrains near the property to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and their natural surroundings. Guests can explore acres of protected forests with trails of varying levels of difficulty, such as the Monk’s Pond Trail, where guests can stroll mindfully over ridges teeming with wildlife, or the Pleasant Valley Hike, a more challenging vertical hike where guests are rewarded with breathtaking mountain views at the summit.

To complement the Miraval brand’s existing meditation programming, a new class called “Meditation and Your Union” deepens the practice for couples. This powerful session helps couples find a shared sense of peace and connection through a unique mantra created around a significant date in their relationship. They can take the mantra home with them to keep the practice going in their daily lives.

The golf course at Miraval Berkshires provides unique opportunities for guests to have meaningful and transformative experiences. The Miraval approach to golf is not be about perfecting swings or improving scores; rather, it is be about overcoming one’s own expectations and fears to find greater success on the course. Just as Miraval Arizona’s signature “It’s Not About the Horse” class teaches guests that the way a horse reacts is based entirely on how we approach the horse, Miraval Berkshires’ golf curriculum teaches guests that approaching the ball with mindfulness and an openness to learn makes all the difference.

In addition to these new programs, Miraval Berkshires features the Meadowview Challenge Course, where guests can participate in activities incorporating unique elements of problem solving, communication, release of fear-based belief systems and self-exploration. Guests can experience courses such as the Falcon Course, which challenges guests with high-level climbing elements, or the Barred Owl Course, a slower, more cerebral experience that progresses in difficulty through four stages. Lastly, a Body Mindfulness Center features cutting-edge Technogym equipment and a fitness studio for activities including Cardio Drumming, Boga Fit Bootcamp and spinning classes.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – MEADOWVIEW STABLES

Developed at Miraval Arizona 25 years ago, the brand’s famed equine programming is also be central to the Miraval Berkshires experience. The new ranch offers an expertly developed curriculum of year-round programming that expands upon Miraval Arizona’s original programming with new workshops. A new class called “Common Ground” encourages guests to communicate with their horses without touching or speaking, allowing guests to learn communication skills, build gratitude and develop new paths to healthy relationships.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – CULINARY OFFERINGS

Like its sister properties, Miraval Berkshires features a Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen where guests can participate in healthy cooking classes, using Williams Sonoma products. Miraval Berkshires’ smoothie bar, The Roost, serves up fresh smoothies and grab-and-go items throughout the day, and Harvest Moon Restaurant serves three nutritious meals per day. At the Pool Café, guests can enjoy a poolside snack, fresh-squeezed beverage or craft cocktail, all while taking in the breathtaking mountain scenery. Guests can also experience a showstopping five-course meal with wine pairings at the Chef’s Table, which features changing menus daily based on the freshest produce and ingredients available.

Miraval Berkshires also features interactive culinary experiences that promote wholesome and healthy eating habits. Classes such as “Sweet & Savory Gluten-Free Snacks,” “Conquer the Blade” and “Plant-Based BBQ” help guests learn to make nutritious meals at home, while hands-on culinary experiences such as “Honey Tasting” and “Highlights of the Season” provides in-depth looks at specialty ingredients and help guests build appreciation and gratitude for the wonders of local ingredients and farmers. Lectures and workshops such as “Eating with Intention” and “Mindful Menu Planning” also help guests learn accessible and helpful tips for boosting health and expanding consciousness through healthy dining habits. Guests interested in sustainable living can also visit Miraval Berkshires’ onsite farm, where they learn about chicken and bee keeping from the Miraval brand’s experts. Through these farm experiences, guests gain a deeper understanding of the animal lifecycles and learn about the emotional process of attaining eggs and honey for consumption.

MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES – RETAIL

Moonlight Pass, Miraval Berkshires’ retail outlet, brings the Berkshires’ rich cultural and artistic heritage to guests by offering a hand-curated selection of art, jewelry, clothing and skincare products sourced from local artisans and craftspeople.

MIRAVAL TRANSPORTATION

To transport guests in style, Miraval Berkshires is collaborating with top luxury automaker Lexus to provide a fleet of vehicles exclusively for resort guests. The service will be available to guests seeking transport to and from the airport and the town centers of Lenox and Lee. The featured model is the LX 570 and offers comfort and practicality without sacrificing style. Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the Miraval brand to create amazing experiences for its guests.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB

The experience offered alongside Miraval Berkshires, Wyndhurst Manor & Club, is grounded in the culture and history of the Berkshires. At its center is a grand Gilded Age mansion that embodies the Berkshires’ nickname, “Inland Newport.” Inside the mansion are 11 elegant guestrooms inspired by the palatial estates of Berkshires’ heyday in the early 20th century, the Wyndhurst Dining Room, a bar with views of the rolling lawn, music room with a grand fireplace, glass-walled sunroom with white-washed brick walls, and private board room with a vaulted ceiling and inglenook fireplace. An additional 35 guestrooms, located at cottages and suites near Sloane’s Tavern, the Pro Shop and the outdoor swimming pool, round out Wyndhurst Manor’s accommodations. Access to Wyndhurst Manor and Miraval Berkshires’ shared golf course and a vast list of new programming offers year-round entertainment for guests. Guests can also purchase day packages to Miraval Berkshires and receive the full Miraval wellbeing experience.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB – HISTORY

In 1853, Reverend Henry Ward Beecher purchased Blossom Hill, where Wyndhurst Manor now stands, proclaiming, “From here I can see the very hills of Heaven.” John Sloane, who purchased the property and erected a Tudor Mansion in 1893, then commissioned architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who famously designed New York City’s Central Park, to landscape the grounds. In the 20th century, new owner Edward Cranwell operated the property as the Jesuit-run Cranwell Preparatory School before eventually transforming it into Cranwell Resort.

To honor the rich history of the property and the Berkshire region, each guestroom in the mansion of Wyndhurst Manor & Club is named after a famous New England artist, author or poet, such as Emily Dickinson or Robert Frost.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB – GOLF

Built in 1926, the rolling hills and tree-lined fairways of Wyndhurst Manor’s historic 18-hole golf course combines spectacular views with challenging golf. Named one of the “Best Places to Play” by Golf Digest, the luxurious golf experience at Wyndhurst Manor has been fully renovated and offers amenities including a 10-acre driving range, practice putting green, state-of-the-art club rentals from Callaway Golf and a Pro Shop with a broad selection of quality golf apparel and equipment. Private and group lessons are also available for Wyndhurst Manor guests.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB – CULTURE

Culture abounds in the Berkshires with several renowned cultural institutions located just minutes from Wyndhurst Manor. Art lovers can explore modern and classic art at institutions such as Mass MoCA and the Norman Rockwell Museum. In even closer proximity, guests can experience world-class performances at the Tanglewood Music Center and Jacob’s Pillow, both of which invite the world’s best talents to perform in Lenox every summer.

To help guests better experience the region’s artistic community, Wyndhurst Manor also provides tickets to shows, a shuttle to the art-rich towns of Lenox and Lee and picnic lunches for guests exploring the towns.

Wyndhurst Manor additionally provides an idyllic backdrop for cultural gatherings and academic meetings, perfectly suited for the esteemed universities located in the Berkshires. The property boasts 8,000 square feet of meeting and banquet spaces that accommodate groups of up to 185.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB – WEDDINGS

Situated among the Berkshires’ rolling hills, Wyndhurst Manor is the ideal wedding venue for those seeking timeless elegance and modern luxury. Originally founded as a country estate for New York’s elite, the iconic Gilded Age hilltop mansion is home to six venue spaces, captivating indoor and outdoor ceremony sites, a winsome outdoor terrace, and a sprawling Great Lawn. With stunning indoor spaces for exclusive and intimate events year-round including receptions, rehearsal dinners, bridal showers and morning-after brunches, a wedding at Wyndhurst Manor is sure to be a joyous and unforgettable experience for the couple and their guests. Wyndhurst Manor’s proximity to Miraval Berkshires also allows brides, grooms and bridal parties to experience relaxation and pampering ahead of their special day.

WYNDHURST MANOR & CLUB – CULINARY

Wyndhurst Manor’s new restaurant, 1894 Fireside Bistro and Bar, offers classic American cuisine in a historic environment and features new culinary programming such as whiskey tastings. Designed by award-winning Clodagh Design, the dining space utilizes numerous mirrors to bring in views of the trees outside and combines an abundant use of silver, sage and burnished bronze throughout the room. For a more casual dining option, Sloane’s Tavern remains a beloved Lenox gathering place year-round.

Wyndhurst Manor & Club joins Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand, a diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to share and discover the true spirit of each location.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness