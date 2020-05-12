Hyatt to layoff 1300 employees

Read Article

Due to the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery, Hyatt will implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning June 1, 2020. These actions will impact around 1,300 Hyatt employees around the world.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyatt has taken numerous actions in an effort to meet the challenges the industry is facing including reductions of company-wide expenditures, extended salary reductions for the senior leadership team and Board of Directors, and temporary work and/or pay reductions for all corporate teams.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt stated, “Covid-19 has thrown our industry into unknown territory. While parting ways with our colleagues is excruciating, we must be sensitive to commercial realities so we can continue to fulfill our purpose of care over the long term – through this pandemic and for what lies beyond. Our goal is to emerge from this crisis with strength, and ultimately position our business and our world-class teams for when the hospitality industry rebounds and when our guests and customers once again choose Hyatt.”

Laid off Hyatt employees will be eligible to receive severance pay, outplacement services, and benefits commensurate with their years of service. Those experiencing pressing financial hardships can also seek financial support from the Hyatt Care Fund.