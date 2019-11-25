Hyatt to expand new planning tool for meetings and events across Western Europe and India

Hyatt recently announced the further roll-out of Hyatt Planner Portal, a comprehensive tool for meeting planners designed to enhance the overall planning experience at Hyatt. With this solution, meeting planners can work in one tool throughout the planning process to manage meeting details, including contracts, attendee information and costs throughout planning stages. Additionally, the Hyatt Planner Portal will contain information on current, upcoming and past meetings and events, giving planners the ability to review details, access event history and generate reports whenever needed.

“Technology is a core component for achieving our goal of increased guest personalisation,” said Evert Schuele, vice president of sales for EAME and SWA, Hyatt. “Through our commitment to care for people so they can be their best, we aim to provide a consultative portal to help facilitate meetings for professional planners and allows them to tailor the events based their needs.”

As part of the Hyatt Planner Portal, Hyatt is releasing a new proprietary technology tool to help planners facilitate attendee room reservations. Once the room block is confirmed, meeting planners will receive a custom reservation link with their group name, event dates and selected hotel to share with attendees. As attendees confirm their stay, they will automatically be added to rooming lists in the Hyatt Planner Portal for planners to view. Planners will also be able to get a full view of attendees with the option to generate reports in the portal about guest arrivals, cancellations and departures.

The Hyatt Planner Portal builds on Hyatt’s suite of planner-focused tools that are designed to support more seamless meeting and event experiences. In addition to the customised reservation link for attendees, the Hyatt Planner Portal will provide planners with banquet menus, event space floor plans and access to collaborative diagramming software. The tool will also be integrated with Hyatt’s Event Concierge App, a platform that allows planners to make requests directly to the hotel team via a mobile app, and Group Bill, which organises all costs into a single invoice for easy payment.

The Hyatt Planner Portal is invitation-only and will be available at Hyatt branded hotels in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and India by the end of 2019.