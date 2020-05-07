Hyatt reports net loss of US$ 103 million in Q1 2020 due to Covid-19

Read Article

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today reported first-quarter 2020 financial results. Net loss attributable to Hyatt was US$ 103 million, or US$ 1.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income attributable to Hyatt of US$ 63 million, or US$ 0.59 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Hyatt was US$ 35 million, or US$ 0.35 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Hyatt of US$ 48 million, or US$ 0.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Refer to the table on page 13 of the schedules for a summary of special items impacting Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (losses) per share in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Mark S Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, said, “As Covid-19 became a global pandemic, we took prompt and meaningful actions to manage the first phase of the impact of the virus. We obtained substantial additional cash, reduced investment and corporate spending to preserve cash, and we reduced third party hotel owners’ direct costs through this period. While we continue to operate in an environment of suppressed demand and great uncertainty, we believe our existing liquidity provides sufficient capacity to cover at least 30 months of operations under current conditions.”

First quarter of 2020 financial highlights as compared to the first quarter of 2019 are as follows:

Net income (loss) decreased 262.8 per cent to a net loss of US$ 103 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 54.3 per cent to US$ 86 million, a decrease of 53.9 per cent in constant currency.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR decreased 28.1 per cent, including a decrease of 25.8 per cent at comparable owned and leased hotels.

Comparable US hotel RevPAR decreased 24.5 per cent; full service hotel RevPAR decreased 25.2 per cent and select service hotel RevPAR decreased 23.0 per cent.

Net rooms growth was 6.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020.

Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin decreased 1,060 basis points to 14.5 per cent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent decreased 1,010 basis points in constant currency.

Hoplamazian continued, “All of the actions we have taken are informed by our purpose of care, which includes protecting the health and safety of our colleagues and guests, the financial health of our hotel owners as well as the long-term health of our business. We have taken many steps designed to demonstrate care and to help us to emerge from this crisis in a position of strength. We are well-positioned to continuously adapt our business so that we may play an important role in providing employment opportunities to members of the Hyatt family over time while caring for our guests, customers and owners so that they can be their best.”

Occupancy in Greater China, where the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic were first reported, have shown gradual improvement over the past few weeks, with occupancy approaching 25 per cent at the end of April. Other parts of the world remain under quarantines and travel restrictions, which have resulted in significant declines in occupancy with uncertainty surrounding near-term improvement. System-wide occupancy rates as of April 30, 2020 are averaging approximately 15 per cent for hotels that remain operational.

As of April 30, 2020, operations were suspended at approximately 35 per cent of system-wide hotels. Operations were suspended at 62 per cent of its full service hotels and 19 per cent of select service hotels in the Americas, at 17 per cent of hotels in the ASPAC region, and at 58 per cent of hotels in the EAME/SW Asia region. Operations were suspended at 82 per cent of owned and leased hotels.