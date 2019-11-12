Hyatt Regency Delhi installs in-house bottling plant to eliminate single-use plastic bottles usage

As the world wakes up to the burning need to save our planet from the effects of climate change, the incorporation of sustainable business practices and reduction of single use plastic waste is vital. In the fight towards eliminating plastic waste and ensuring a more sustainable carbon footprint, Hyatt Regency Delhi is proud to announce the launch of its own in-house water bottling plant, making it one of the first few hotels in India to take this stride.

Environment-friendly measures are being adopted by many industries, and the growing hospitality industry recognises its critical role in shouldering this responsibility as well. The fully automated water bottling plant at Hyatt Regency Delhi endeavours to eradicate approximately 1.08 million plastic bottles a year, by making the switch to reusable glass bottles! This process saves 28 tons of plastic waste every year.

A specially constructed sterile room, equipped with the latest machinery has been constructed within a record two and a half months. There are several health and sanitation checks in this process to ensure pure, distilled water for the patrons of Hyatt Regency Delhi. This fully automated plant can produce up to 500 bottles of water per hour. The glass bottles are thoroughly rinsed and hygienically cleaned with hot water, post which they are sterilized with UV machines. Simultaneously, in a separate 500-litre tank, water is passed through a separate UV machine and 0.45-micron filter, to ensure that it is fit for drinking. These newly sterilized glass bottles are then filled with pure drinking water and sealed shut with caps. This bottling process is void of human contact starting from the washing of these bottles, right down to their capping, ensuring utmost efficiency.

This landmark initiative by Hyatt Regency Delhi is the first of many, in its goal towards greater environmental accountability and its aspiration to be a plastic-free hotel. Being one of the very few hotels in India to have their in-house water bottling plants, Hyatt Regency Delhi continues to push the needle towards its quest to establish green business practices. The power of a million is a sustainable promise, keeping in mind the best interests of its patrons and our beautiful planet!