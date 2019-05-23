Trending now

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar with Dr Geeta Bora of Spherule Foundation organise menstrual hygiene awareness drive

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

In a bid to end the silence on the topic of menstruation and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene, staff of Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar along with Dr Geeta Bora, founder of Pune-based Spherule Foundation and Mita Banerjee, the energetic soul behind ‘Team Miracle’ – the social support group in Pune, for Paraplegic soldiers and amputees, poor cancer patients, street children and destitute women, visited the BVJSS – Bhatkya Vimukt Jati Shikshan Sanshtha in Wagholi.

At BVJSS, Dr Bora addressed girls, aged between 10 to 16 years explaining them the importance of talking about menstruation and its hygiene. After an insightful talk, the girls enthusiastically started asking questions. All the volunteers from Hyatt Pune, interacted with these girls answering queries relating to careers and further studies. Hyatt Pune also distributed sanitary napkins to these girls along with other goodies.

“In India, only 12 percent of India’s 355 million menstruating women use sanitary napkins and the remaining 88 percent cannot afford sanitary napkins and instead use unhygienic substances such as newspaper, sand, leaves, mud or unsterilized cloth or rags.”, informs Dr Bora. Spherule Foundation spearheads a social initiative that, among others, conducts awareness programmes on menstrual hygiene across the country, and the receiver of the ‘Pad-Hero’ award in 2018 by Niine-Movement.

