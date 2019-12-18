Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar celebrates tree lighting ceremony the eco-friendly way

As the season for merriment begins, Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar to celebrate the eve on an eco-friendly note, created its very first sustainable green Christmas tree. This festive season, with sustainability at the forefront of the holiday celebrations, encouraging its guests to spread warm Christmas cheer.

At the tree lighting ceremony, the team from Hyatt Pune unveiled the 10 ft Christmas tree made completely with recycled materials collected from the hotel. This creative work of art has been made from recycled metal scraps along with over 500 plastic bottles with planters. The team is sticking to its green initiative with their ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ themed Christmas while at the same time making a mark with being the city’s only sustainable tree, built from scratch by the engineering and housekeeping team.

The festivities continued with Carols sung by the tiny tots from the Crown of Life Church as the guests were encouraged to be a part of this change by placing planters on the Christmas tree.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Kumar, GM said, “‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to rejoice than by making a difference in our own little way. The striking Christmas Tree only helps us celebrate Christmas with a green message. People are more aware of their eco-friendly footprint than ever before and we have been getting a lot of positive feedback from our guests on our ingenuity. I thank my team for their efforts towards recycling and their unshakeable commitment to a sustainable living.”

As the season of giving continues, Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar also offers its guests an opportunity to give back to the community with every table booking at the hotel for its year-end festivities. Through this initiative, Hyatt Pune will commence the year 2020 with a compassionate Hi-Tea organised for under privileged kids with the guests booking tables on December 31, 2019 at Baan Tao and Eighty Eight restaurants respectively.

So, light up the festive spirit as well as kick off the holiday season with the most heartfelt celebrations at Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar.