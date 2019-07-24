Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar celebrates global wellness week

This year, to demonstrate Hyatt’s global commitment to wellbeing, over 400 properties around the world took up the challenge and hosted a variety of events designed to bring their Landmarks of Wellbeing – Feel, Fuel and Function – to life.

At Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar; the team hosted a series of health and wellness events leading up to the day. It was a celebration involving various health and fitness related activities emphasising the importance of wellness in every form.

The week-long awareness campaign commenced with a thought provoking panel discussion on “Wellness & You” with experts from various fields like dance therapy (Dr Nikita Mittal); holistic healing (Dr Nidhi Agarwal); meditative healing (Manisha Nilhani); and Yoga enthusiast and fitness expert (Dimple Somji); sharing their invaluable thoughts with guests and team-members. Exploring various strategic partnerships with wellness experts of Pune, Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar hosted events like water dance at poolside with Puja Shinde, calming and rejuvenating session on Yoga and meditation by in-house expert Dr Kedar Joshi. This was followed by a special talk organised for the Women of Pune with a clinical psychologist and founder of Woman TV – Shweta Saxena; enlightening them about the importance of mental wellness and the steps that can be taken to attain wellbeing. The celebration concluded with Hyatt Pune Olympics, wherein the hotel team actively took part in various team-building activities focussing on how we function better together as a team on Global Wellness Day – June 8, 2019.

Speaking about the hotel’s efforts towards wellness, Sumit Kumar, GM, Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar said, “At Hyatt, we think of wellbeing as an ecosystem, if our colleagues are well, they can better care for or guests and customers leading to the ultimate realisation of our purpose – We Care For People So That They Can Be Their Best. We hope through these initiatives we have made a positive impact on how people Feel, Fuel and Function at work and their daily lives.”