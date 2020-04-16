Hyatt launches Hyatt Care Fund for most financially impacted employees during the global crisis

Read Article

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the hospitality industry around the world, leading to temporary leaves or significantly reduced work schedules for many members of the global Hyatt family. In a focused effort to help the colleagues who are most financially impacted by COVID-19, Hyatt today announced the launch of the Hyatt Care Fund.

The Hyatt Care Fund is a programme designed to support colleagues with the most pressing financial needs due to COVID-19, through a series of coordinated efforts around the world. Impacted Hyatt colleagues in owned, managed and franchised hotels and in Hyatt’s corporate offices around the world are eligible to apply.

“At Hyatt, our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best. There is no better proof of that than the more than 151,000 members of the Hyatt family who care for our guests, customers and communities around the world every day,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “The Hyatt Care Fund is just one way that we can now care for them, allowing us to emerge in a position of strength when our industry rebounds, and our guests and customers once again choose Hyatt.”

The ultimate goal of the Hyatt Care Fund is to provide financial relief to as many impacted colleagues as possible. Initially, grants will be prioritized to colleagues who are currently working zero hours and not eligible for government assistance. Grants will provide compensation for needs ranging from rent payments to groceries or childcare assistance to utilities and other monthly payments.

The Hyatt Care Fund is launching with initial contributions by the Hyatt Hotels Foundation, salary reductions of Hyatt’s Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors, and donations from Pritzker family foundations.