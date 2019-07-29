Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore’s new menu showcases innovative local cuisines  

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore has introduced a new menu at their bespoke restaurant, The Bengaluru Brasserie. The multi-cuisine menu, curated by Head Chef Manish Uniyal, focuses on classic plates with a modern interpretation, dishes local to Karnataka and has a whole section dedicated to healthy and nutritious food. The dishes on the eclectic menu are created from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The ‘Native Inspired Plates’ section features dishes like the healthy Millet Wrap, Kodava Fish Curry served with red rice, Kori Gassi or the Mangalorean chicken curry served with set dosa, and the very popular Bisi Bele Bath and Pandi Curry.

For those looking for more classic options, the menu is packed with burgers, pizza, wraps, sandwiches, pastas and risotto. The Asian fare section has unique dishes from across the continent like the Hainanese Chicken Rice from Singapore, the Thai Kaeng Karee and the popular Nasi Goreng from Indonesia. The ‘Indian Affair’ section features old acquaintances like the Dum Biryani, Mutton Roganjosh and Dal Makhani.

The menu also has a separate segment dedicated to healthy eating. The special wellness section has an array of dishes that are low on calories and tailored to suit varied palates. There are a variety of salads made from native and holistically grown produce, cold pressed juices, smoothies and shakes rich in antioxidants that boost the body, mind and spirit. Comfort food like the Sorghum Khichdi and dishes like the Broiled Chicken with Olives and Pan-Seared Barramundi are healthy and pleasing to the taste palate.

Speaking about the new menu, Chef Uniyal, said, “The dishes on the new menu cater to a range of taste palates. The menu offers a unique journey through south India and Asia, working with natural oils and locally grown fruits and vegetables. Focusing on holistic mind-body wellness, special wellness dishes are our endeavour to provide healthy meals that offer variety, vibrancy and great taste.”