Hyatt Centric brand expands to Minnesota

New 154-room hotel marks first property in Minnesota for Hyatt’s fast-growing lifestyle brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis. Once known as the Minneapolis Athletic Club, the 154-room upscale lifestyle hotel with 22 suites is centrally located in the heart of Minneapolis, MN. The hotel features contemporary design, upscale guestroom and hotel amenities such as Drybar Buttercup salon-quality blow-dryers in each room, a state-of-the-art 7,000-square-foot fitness center with an indoor running track, a lobby bar and restaurant featuring American cuisine and private event facilities that can host up to 200 guests. Located in the city center of Minneapolis with direct access to an 11-mile, temperature-controlled skyway system and just thirteen miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis connects travelers to popular attractions like the US Bank Stadium, First Avenue, Target Center and Target Field.

General manager, Tiffany Zimmer said, “Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis is the perfect jumping off point for exploring Minneapolis, a city with many facets, historic sights, parks, lakes and a variety of districts, including theatres, retail, entertainment and dining. Delivering on the Hyatt Centric brand promise, our guests can discover the most sought after spots from our team who knows the local neighborhood. Simply take a stroll along the Mississippi river, enjoy the view from the Stone Arch Bridge, try paddle boarding on a lake or visit the Walker Art Center – one of the best places to capture your next shareworthy experience. . Whether traveling for work or play year-round our guests will feel like a true Minnesotan in the heart of the action never missing a moment of adventure.”

Modern design with rich finishes create a sense of place at Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis, paying homage to the hotel’s history as the Minneapolis Athletic Club, which spans back to the early-1900s. Unique features of the hotel and its lighthearted personality are influenced by its connection to Minnesota—from guestrooms with locally inspired artwork that speak to Minnesota’s “Uff Da” spirit to collegiate inspired touches throughout.

SIX15 Bar and Restaurant, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar feature Northern American cuisine that embraces the Nordic roots of Minnesota featuring freshly sourced ingredients, local brews and signature cocktails. Enjoy eight tap handles offering a taste of the region’s amazing beer scene to craft cocktails inspired by fresh ingredients and local distillers. The bar bites menu offers a robust selection of small bites and larger entrees fitting any dining mood. The approachable yet, upscale SIX15 restaurant has a fun local atmosphere that connects guests to the amazing history of the Minneapolis Athletic Club with a focus on healthy options.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis offers more than 6,900 square feet of customizable function space. Located on the fifth and sixth floors, the flexible function space accommodates events and meetings from 2 to 200 attendees with six meeting rooms. The MAC Ballroom, with natural light filtering into the modern space and views of Minneapolis, is the largest event space at the hotel with 3,750 square feet. It is the perfect location for shareable moments, whether they are a corporate meeting or intimate social event. Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis works with the city’s top event, design and production companies to provide uniquely memorable events for all.

A focus on health and wellness continues to be a priority for the former Minneapolis Athletic Club. The 7,000-square-foot, two-story fitness center at Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis features an indoor walking and running track, squash courts and endless fitness amenities. This one-of-a-kind hotel fitness center has multiple workout zones including a Nordic ski station, bench press and squat wall-mounted rig station, Cardio and HIIT zones and a room dedicated to yoga and stretching.