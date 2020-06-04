Trending now

Hyatt announces updated cancellation policy, extending travel flexibility and care

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Extending change and cancellation policy for stays through July 31, 2021

Guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best, Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced an extension to its cancellation policy that will provide further flexibility as guests start making travel decisions again.

With some limited exceptions, reservations booked July 1, 2020 and beyond – for any future arrival date through July 31, 2021 – can be cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival. This includes Advance Purchase Rate reservations. The exceptions are noted below.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt, said, “As we listen closely to our guests and members, we know that flexibility is more important than ever right now. In addition to offering a reimagined hotel experience that is focused on safety and wellbeing, we want to help our guests and members book with confidence as they start planning travel again and cannot wait to welcome them back soon.”

Reservations can be changed or cancelled on hyatt.com or via the World of Hyatt app (subject to the exceptions noted here and during the booking process). Changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

