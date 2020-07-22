Trending now

Hyatt announces face coverings requirement for guests at hotels in the US and Canada

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
At Hyatt, the safety and security of staff and guests is always a top priority. Guided by our purpose – to care for people so they can be their best – and following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, beginning Monday, July 27, for the foreseeable future, all Hyatt hotels in the US and Canada will require face coverings within indoor public areas, which include meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers. Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to people with medical conditions, consuming food or beverages in restaurants, and children under the age of two years.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville

Guests who are not wearing face coverings indoors will be asked to wear one, and at all Hyatt hotels, face masks will be made available to guests who do not have one. Additionally, Hyatt hotels request all guests practice proper social distancing in indoor and outdoor public areas, and social distancing guidelines are prominently placed throughout all hotels.

Hyatt will continue to require colleagues to wear face masks – and additional personal protective equipment based on job specifications – at all Hyatt hotels globally. In April, Hyatt introduced the Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment which prioritises the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and guests through enhanced business and operational practices during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond at all Hyatt hotels globally.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt, commented, “This new policy comes at a pivotal time amidst the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 and helps us care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues. In an effort to enable safe travel, we support AHLA’s recently expanded Safe Stay initiative and traveler checklist that help us come together as an industry to promote clear guidelines, which for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing throughout the hotel.”

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Hyatt remains committed to supporting industry partners like AHLA and following medical expert guidance that support face coverings and social distancing as successful ways to mitigate the spread of the virus. Hyatt will continue to closely monitor the situation as well as local government mandates and consider expanding this mandate to other regions.

