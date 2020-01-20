Hyatt and Headspace collaborate to bring mindfulness and meditation to employees and guests

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Headspace, a leader in mindfulness and meditation with nearly 60 million users in 190 countries recently announced a new global wellbeing collaboration that will bring mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content to millions of employees, corporate customers and guests. This exclusive collaboration is set to launch at Hyatt-branded hotels around the world in the coming months.

The alliance with Headspace builds on Hyatt’s holistic wellbeing strategy, which focuses on positively impacting how employees, corporate customers and guests feel, fuel and function – Hyatt’s three landmarks of wellbeing – at work and in life. This collaboration uniquely positions Hyatt to better care for its employees’ and guests’ wellbeing with a meaningful variety of mindfulness experiences.

Employees will be offered access to a complimentary subscription to Headspace as a means of supporting them on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys.

Corporate customers have emphasized the importance of integrating wellness into meetings, and this new collaboration will give planners the option to infuse Headspace content and experiences into meetings packages. Additionally, Headspace content will power Hyatt’s new meditation experience for meeting and conference attendees, which is expected to launch later this year.

Guests will receive complimentary access to Headspace via in-room content, including short meditations for those with busy schedules, soothing sounds for a restful night’s sleep, expert guidance from former monk and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, and more.

World of Hyatt members can receive exclusive Headspace member offers and will have access to meditation and mindfulness content during their stay via the World of Hyatt app.

“Wellbeing is a true realization of Hyatt’s purpose – we care for people so they can be their best,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “By teaming up with industry leaders like Headspace, we are better positioned to care for our guests and employees and help them prioritize their own wellbeing both during and in between stays at Hyatt hotels around the world.”

“Our mission at Headspace is to improve the health and happiness of the world, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to make mindfulness more accessible to people wherever their travels may take them,” said Puddicombe. “Travelling can often take you out of your routine – so it’s important to take the time to pause, be present and take care of yourself. We’re excited to partner with Hyatt in this shared mission to incorporate wellbeing into the day-to-day experiences of Hyatt team members and guests everywhere.”

Starting with the 2017 acquisitions of the Miraval and Exhale brands that joined Hyatt’s existing portfolio of more than 220 spa and wellness locations, Hyatt continues to execute on its holistic commitment to wellbeing by broadening unique wellness-centered offerings beyond traditional hotel experiences, while providing more value for World of Hyatt members.