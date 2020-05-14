Hyatt & American Airlines offer complimentary vacations to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst staff

Read Article

In recognition of the extraordinary care they provide to their community, American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced that they will award thousands of healthcare professionals from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst three-night complimentary vacations to help them recharge and reconnect with their loved ones, once they are able to take time for themselves.

American Airlines and Hyatt are coming together to show their appreciation to one of the hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19 in the US. From doctors, physician assistants and nurses to facilities and food service teams, the staff—more than 4,000—at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst will be treated to roundtrip flights on American Airlines to Hyatt hotels in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.

“We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Israel Rocha, VP, NYC Health + Hospitals and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. “Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.”

“At Hyatt, everything we do is fueled by our purpose of care and when opportunities like this present themselves we are inspired to act,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “We’ve heard from so many of our colleagues and members who simply want to do some good and find a way to share their gratitude for some of the heroes of this pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas of New York. We are humbled by the healthcare workers’ dedication to saving lives. Now it’s our turn to take care of them like members of our own family, and we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break.”

“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine. They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient,” said Robert Isom, president, American Airlines. “When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.”

These honored guests will be treated later this year to priority airfare from American Airlines and hotel accommodations from Hyatt. These flights mark the largest total flight count ever provided to an organization by American. Once at their destination, these special guests will be able to unwind with wellbeing experiences, world-class food and beverage menus, outdoor activities and more like all guests at Hyatt hotels.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst serves an area of nearly one million people in one of the most socio-economically diverse communities in the U.S. The hospital is among some of the hardest-hit in a city severely affected by COVID-19. In response to the crisis, the hospital quickly scaled to increase Intensive Care Units (ICU) capacity by 500 per cent.