HungerRush focuses on technology to help restaurants increase orders in the new digital age

Read Article

Seamless integration with digital ordering and delivery is the lifeline restaurants need now and in the future

HungerRush, formerly Revention, has accelerated the development of its leading restaurant management system to focus on what restaurant owners need the most; optimised digital ordering, delivery, and take-out/pickup. The seamless integration between digital ordering and delivery features added to the company’s 20-year track record as a leading order management provider, quickly and easily moves restaurants into the new digital age.

Perry Turbes, CEO, HungerRush, said, “As we all adapt to the new normal during and after this health crisis, it’s exactly this technology that’s going to help restaurants compete for orders like never before. HungerRush is committed to continuous innovation as we have seen digital ordering and delivery become a major slice of a restaurant’s business and anticipate that these channels will continue to grow exponentially.”

HungerRush is a fully integrated restaurant management system that lets the restaurant own the relationship with their customer. It creates guest experiences that drive repeat business, makes customer data accessible that can be analysed and put into action, and creates operational efficiencies that increase profit margins. All in an easy-to-use and highly configurable system that includes digital ordering, loyalty and rewards, delivery management and support, takeout and curbside communications, no contact capabilities, and reporting and management HUB.

“HungerRush helps restaurants market like a powerhouse. In an industry where there’s a ton of options and loyalty is hard to get, restauranteurs can now become more competitive with tools to engage customers, create awesome guest experiences, and drive repeat business,” said Francois Wolf, CMO, HungerRush.

New integrated features

The HungerRush restaurant management system has added new features for digital ordering, takeout/pickup, and delivery:

Introducing HungerRush Drive which provides visibility for restaurant owners to track drivers progress, increase efficiency and throughput, and save on labour cost

No-contact delivery capabilities for customers

Message notification to expedite curbside pick-up

Third-party order and delivery services integration with DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats, and hundreds more