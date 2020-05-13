Hunger Inc. Hospitality partners with Paytm Insider to present online recipes, merchandise to patrons

Read Article

Hunger Inc. Hospitality, the parent company of The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop has launched ‘Countdown to Good Times’ on the Paytm Insider platform. Fans of its food, drinks and design philosophy can now learn from Hunger Inc’s top chefs in online workshops, purchase its merchandise and even book future dining experiences that the team will create for customers at their homes.

The first digital workshop on May 9, was a Goan Poee making workshop with O Pedro’s Chef Hussain Shahzad. Keeping in mind restrictions in place, people have had the option to get the Poee ingredients delivered home ahead of the workshop if they choose, or get tickets that only provide access to the online workshop for a lower price.

The team is also thinking ahead and providing a series of ‘at home’ experiences including a 4-course curated dinner for 4-8 people and a pastry-making class with Pastry Chef Heena Punwani or Bombay Sweet Shop’s Chief Mithaiwala Chef Girish Nayak that can be booked in advance. There are digital gift cards to pamper yourself or gift a loved one a delicious meal at the three restaurants and you can also book The Bombay Canteen’s now iconic dish, ‘Kejriwal Toast’ for a whole year. All of these can be bought through Paytm Insider and will be delivered once lockdown restrictions are lifted and the restaurant resumes full operations in compliance with government regulations.

The range of experiences announced helps re-imagine the near future of restaurant experiences and drives innovation at a time it is most needed.

Sameer Seth, partner, Hunger Inc. Hospitality said, “We are already seeing and will continue to see changes in how we go out to eat, experience events and socialise. While we will all want to continue participating in these activities, how and where we choose to participate is set to change significantly. The ‘Countdown to Good Times’ is our first attempt at adapting to these changes in behaviour. We’ve been working with Paytm Insider for many years to bring our experiences to life. As we create new ways to bring joy through food and drink to our guests, we are really excited to collaborate with Paytm Insider to bring this to life.”

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider, said, “We’ve been big fans of the thinking and commitment of the Hunger Inc team to bring a stand out dining experience. With the ‘Countdown to Good Times’, Paytm Insider is happy to be able bring something to look forward to now with Hunger Inc’s digital events, as well as in the future.”