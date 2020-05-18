HRAWI requests Maha Government for two-month extension on each installment of excise license fee payment

Read Article

In response to the writ petition filed by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) seeking roll back in the annual Excise License fee hike, the Hon’ High Court has passed an order allowing restaurants in the State to pay the same at the pre-revised rate by June 1, 2020. However, restaurants that choose to instead pay the fee in installments will have to pay it with a 15 per cent hike over last year’s amount. License holders have been granted the facility of paying the enhanced excise license fees in three installments – 25 per cent by 30 June, 25 per cent by 30 September and the remaining 50 per cent by 31 December of 2020. However, since restaurants have been totally shut and there is no business, the HRAWI has requested that the Government allows establishments two months’ extension for paying each installment.

“While this is a relief, it is only partly good. The Hon. HC had to intervene and save the day for us when ideally the Government should have understood the hospitality industry’s predicament. While many of our neighboring states in the Western region have been kind to its hotel and restaurant industry by proactively ordering relief in the Excise License Fee, we have to plead for it. With the first payment installment falling in the 30th of June which is 45 days from today and which is hardly any time left, we are asking that the Government at least gives us an extension of two months on this deadline and accordingly for the rest of the installments,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI & VP, FHRAI.

Last month, HRAWI had appealed to the Maharashtra State Government for a rollback of the 15 per cent hike in the excise license fee for the year 2020-21 last month.

“The Chhattisgarh State Government has announced a 25 per cent reduction in the annual license fees for the year 2020-21 as relief to its hospitality players on account of disruption caused to businesses. Other than Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territories of Diu-Daman too have offered relief in the Excise License Fee in their States to reduce the burden on establishments during the lockdown, without any increase having been suggested earlier. We are willing to pay and are merely asking for an extension on the payment installment deadlines,” said, Pradeep Shetty, VP, HRAWI.

“With businesses closed, establishment owners are struggling to support their own families and those of their employees. Hospitality players have been voicing about expenses including property tax, electricity, maintenance, staff welfare and water bills which continue to be levied in a zero revenue environment. On the backdrop that even the Centre has been complacent over providing our industry any kind of support, we are really hopeful that at least our State will do us some justice,” concluded Kohli.