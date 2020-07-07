HRAWI lauds Maharashtra government’s decision to allow hotels to resume operations from July 8

Read Article

The Maharashtra Government Monday nodded for hotels in non-containment areas in the state to resume operations at 33 per cent occupancy capacity starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Lauding the decision, Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI, said, “The re-opening of hotels in the State was a much-needed move and we thank the Government for it.”

Hotels have been presently allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity on condition of additional arrangements that are meant to ensure customer safety. There are approximately 10,500 hotels in the state and the decision to allow them to re-open will bring a big respite to the hotel owners whose businesses have remained shut for the past four months with zero revenue.

“We are sure that we will be allowed to operate with additional capacity in the very near future. Hotels and restaurants are the corona warriors of the pandemic and the HRAWI has been at the forefront for advocating the re-opening of the industry. The Association applauds its members’ efforts in putting together a most comprehensive SOP for hotels and restaurants on safety guidelines to follow after re-opening. In our latest meeting with the Hon. CM and Tourism Minister, they took note of the launch of the Covid-19 FoSTaC free training programme organized by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) along with the HRAWI which further convinced the government about our commitment towards guest safety. The industry wishes to assure guests that they are in safe hands and invites them to experience the warm Indian hospitality once again,” concluded Kohli.