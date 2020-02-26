Trending now

HRAWI holds two FoSTaC programmes in Gujarat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Earlier this month, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted two Food Safety Supervisory Training in Advance Catering (FoSTaC) programmes in the state of Gujarat. The training programmes were conducted at the Hotel Express Towers in Vadodara and at The Metropole Hotel in Ahmedabad on February 12 and 13. Across the two programmes, training was imparted to a total of 80 hospitality personnel from various hotel and restaurant establishments in the regions. The course was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Dr Pashupathy of the FSSAI.

“It is our, along with the FSSAI’s endeavour to make food safety and hygiene standards impeccable for our guests to experience. Through FSSAI’s FoSTaC we aim to provide food handling professionals the requisite training and experience to meet this objective,” said, Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI.

Over the last couple of years, the association has successfully trained and certified 1643 hospitality professionals across India’s Western region.

