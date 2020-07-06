HRAWI assures Maharashtra CM about readiness to conduct business in safe environment

Read Article

HRAWI has assured the ministers as well as the chief secy/ tourism secy and the CMO that the industry is completely geared up for re-opening and has exhibited its readiness to conduct business in a safe environment. HRAWI has informed the Govt. regarding the launch of Covid-19 FoSTaC free training programme by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations Of India (FHRAI)/ HRAWI and also about the desktop audit programme which deals with all required compliances for its members.

The Association has conveyed the industry’s dire need of Govt. support on issues like Bar opening, Property Tax, Excise Fees, Electricity Bill issues & Industrial Tariff, blanket permission to use open spaces during the pandemic, relaxation in restrictions to operate so as to minimize losses & ESIC support to pay salaries to employees.

HRAWI has also stated that Hotels & Restaurants are the true corona warriors as the industry offered its rooms to quarantine health workers and meals for the needy.

The CM while acknowledging the vital role of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs during the pandemic, thanked them for standing with him and the Govt. through this phase.

The CM has assured the Association that the Govt is working on re-opening protocols and urged the Industry to take all due care and expected due compliance from all categories of Hotels from lodges to five stars as well as Restaurants. The Hon. CM said that they would re-open in a phased manner to avoid any backlash. The Hon. CM further informed that the Govt. is also working on certain concessions such as in Excise fees to help revive the Industry. The Tourism Minister too addressed the participants from HRAWI and has assured that tourism is vital to the State and the Govt will do everything it can to ensure that tourism gets back on track at the earliest and appreciated our suggestions in this regard.