Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Latest Updates

HRAWI and FSSAI conduct 27th FOSTAC programme conclave

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) in association with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recently conducted its 27th conclave of Food Safety Supervisor Training in Advance Catering (FoSTaC) programme in Mumbai. The programme was held at Hotel Novotel, Juhu on August 7 and a total of 39 hospitality professionals were trained and certified on the day. The programme is part of FSSAI’s mandate that requires individual Food Business Operators (FBOs) to get their personnel trained in food safety and hygiene standards.

The Association has successfully trained 1321 hospitality professionals in FSSAI’s FoSTaC programme.

“The aim of the initiative is to make food safety and hygiene a priority across all FBOs. We have made tremendous progress over the last year and half by organising these programmes in various cities across the western region and plan to organise more such programmes on an on-going basis,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI.

Share

Related posts

FSSAI-backed Oak Analytics bags ‘Start Up’ award

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

JW Marriott Jaipur Resort and Spa opens in Rajasthan

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Indian cuisine garners global following on UberEats

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More