HRAWI and FSSAI conduct 27th FOSTAC programme conclave

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) in association with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recently conducted its 27th conclave of Food Safety Supervisor Training in Advance Catering (FoSTaC) programme in Mumbai. The programme was held at Hotel Novotel, Juhu on August 7 and a total of 39 hospitality professionals were trained and certified on the day. The programme is part of FSSAI’s mandate that requires individual Food Business Operators (FBOs) to get their personnel trained in food safety and hygiene standards.

The Association has successfully trained 1321 hospitality professionals in FSSAI’s FoSTaC programme.

“The aim of the initiative is to make food safety and hygiene a priority across all FBOs. We have made tremendous progress over the last year and half by organising these programmes in various cities across the western region and plan to organise more such programmes on an on-going basis,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI.