HPMF partners with Koham Hospitality Angel Funding to support new entrepreneurs under ‘Hope’ initiative

HPMF (Hospitality Purchasing Manager’s Forum) recently unveiled its ‘Hope’ initiative to bring happiness and extend helping hand to the distressed fraternity, their families and community at large by getting back them to work and start earning their own.

Koham Hospitality Angel Funding has exclusively associated with HPMF Hope Project to extend and support new entrepreneurs. Assisted by global community network, the firm’s total community network reach is more than 5000+ connections. Koham will provide – support in validating the entrepreneur’s idea; expert advisors; launch pad; industry connections and brand positioning, and media & events.

The roadmap of the initiative includes – A dedicated team of 15 members which will – Help in identifying job/career opportunities available on online portals or otherwise through networking; Creating database of Recruitment / Executive search firms to enable suitable placement; Consolidating contact details of HR Heads of HoReCa chains and other prospective companies; Reaching out to partners and network if they need some good resource in each city; Exploring opportunities on Government portals; Identifying and creating Entrepreneurial opportunities and enabling the entire process end to end; Exploring to create Contingency Fund to find some avenues of ration support.

The dedicated team also ensures region-wise talent pool creation and posting the vacancies directly to them.

For job applications, the candidates are expected to submit respective resume to the job portal directly, and approach the team for rewriting resumes so that you stand out. The candidates are further expected to Ensure that importance is given to their primary skills; showcase key strengths & achievements; highlight experiences.

As an entrepreneur one will have to submit their information deck and supporting documentation including Basic Information – Company & Team; Market Opportunity & Competition; Product / Services / Solutions / IP Basics; Fund Utilisation (please plot against revenue & cost); Funding Ask, Valuations & Exit Strategy (along with attached valuation report), etc., to [email protected]

Headed by Dr Sanjay Goyal, the initiative is providing a 24×7 help desk to keep the fraternity members motivated and informed.