HPMF organises first international webinar to address supply chain challenges in the COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

Hospitality Purchasing Manager’s Forum (HPMF) in a bid to address the ongoing grim

situation that its members across countries are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organised its first international e-panel discussion on Saturday on the subject “Reboot ! Road Ahead in Supply Chain”, wherein the e-panelists were Dr Sanjay Goyal, VP, SCM, Lite Bite Foods India; Bhanu Pratap Singh, director of procurement, Atlantis The Palm (Middle East); Jagath Rodrigo, materials manager, Taj Bentota Resorts & Spa, Sri Lanka; Kumar Koirala, purchase manager, Annapurna Group of Hotels, Nepal; Biplab Bharati, senior GM – purchase Ambuja Neotia India; Rajesh Nair, materials manager, Grand Hyatt Kochi India; Sunil Kuttan, DGM – Supply Chain, Gourmet Investments India, and Sanjay Varghese, director materials & FS, The Imperial New Delhi India.

The e-panelists brainstormed about the current and post lockdown situation for procurement professionals in the hospitality industry, and agreed unanimously that preparing long-term revival plan instead of short-term crisis management, while considering the welfare of the vendors too, would make the process of bringing the supply chain back to traction smooth.

Jaideep Gupta, director, Aanyah Management moderated the discussion, where he asked the panelists about their strategies of dealing with manpower loss, disruption in supply chain due to dip in demand of supplies leading to many MSME vendors losing out on the business, etc., due to the outbreak of the virus and the subsequent lockdown.

Bharati said that many businesses will consider cost-cutting measures which will lead

to massive job losses, due to the ongoing unconventional crisis. He urged that all enterprises need to take cognisant steps to ensure that no employee loses their job during these difficult times.

Singh said that although the country depends on a lot of imported items in supply chain, the situation in the Middle East was pretty stable and emphasised that use of technology and support from the government for hospitality infrastructure has gone a long way in ensuring that Dubai and Middle East have the situation under control.

Verghese highlighted the steps to be taken by all the stakeholders including staff to vendors post the lockdown situation to double-check that, even after flattening the curve, there remain no loopholes for its further spread.

Bring to the fore the topic of efficient inventory and cost management during and post lockdown, Nair said the importance of bridging communication between management and the vendor for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders in the industry, would the need of the hour for every purchasing professional.

Koirala noted that the although the current situation in Nepal is bleak, he said that the country was positive that the effect of the calamity would be under control and Nepal would once again emerge as one of the leading tourist destinations in South Asia.

Sunil Kuttan gave a precise overview of the restaurant scenario and the importance of tightening the belt without compromising on the quality and hygiene aspects of the restaurant business.

All the participants emphasised the need for assistance from the government to this industry which caters to over 1.7 million jobs across the country and contributes to nearly USD 300 billion to the Indian GDP. It was also decided that HPMF would come up with a white paper on the main points of the discussion and formulate SOPs for its members globally so that the hospitality procurement profession can contribute significantly to their organisations and country during and post this unprecedented situation.

Nagrale concluded, “HPMF will continue to pioneer and explore ways and means of empowering its fraternity through focussed platforms which will address all such issues faced by our industry.”

Organised by Dr Nitin Shankar Nagrale, founder and general secretary, HPMF and Raavish Jhala, CTO, the discussion saw an unprecedented attendance of more than 100 people online – HPMF members, vendors and other stakeholders. HPMF has been in the forefront when it comes to highlighting hospitality procurement issues and to promote learning amongst its 3000 plus members spread all over the world.