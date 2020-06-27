HPMF launches ‘Hope’ initiative to help beleaguered members to get back to work

Read Article

As the whole country is facing tough times due to the pandemic and hospitality industry specifically has come to a grinding halt staring serious financial challenges, thereby posing challenges like staff reduction and further job loss. HPMF (Hospitality Purchasing Manager’s Forum) has hence decided to hold hands of all such hospitality supply shain professionals and help them to get back to work.

HPMF said that its ‘Hope’ initiative will bring in happiness and extend helping hand to distressed fraternity, their families and community at large. “It is a very genuine effort from the core of our heart to help the needy friends and fraternity members. We are sure HPMF HOPE will help maintain the dignity of our fellow colleagues and friends,” a statement by HPMF read.

The HPMF HOPE initiative has the following three pillars:

HPMF HOPE Task Force – Dedicated team of 14 fraternity members lead by Rajesh Nair, president, HPMF Kerala and materials manager of Grand Hyatt Kochi, has been identified from India and Nepal in assisting team members who have lost jobs. They will be sharing certain job-related links, portals, etc. which will be helpful in the job hunt. Secondly, this team will share contact details of placement agents, consultants, job recruiters, NGOs, and government sites for jobs. The team will also assist in alternative career options, entrepreneurship recommendation, identification of easy loan from banks, etc. Lastly, they we will also approach Indian Supply Partners to promote employment via Make in India strategy.

HPMF HOPE Fund Raising Drive – We will approach all possible donors to donate funds which can be legally provided to unemployed fraternity members towards the ration for their families for a short time.

HPMF HOPE Helpline No – A 24×7 Help desk and Counseling Cell has been setup which is headed by Dr Sanjay Goyal. This desk will always keep the fraternity members motivated and informed.

“We are also taking an initiative where we will be urging to other working HPMF Members to not to apply to any new openings and the preferences must be given to colleagues who unfortunately have lost their jobs,” the statement further read.

HPMF HOPE will insist all to remain calm, be positive and maintain a strong will to fight this and succeed.

HPMF is a consortium of purchasing managers from the hospitality industry representing star hotels, catering companies, stand-alone restaurant chains, retail chains and airlines. Conceived in 2010, HPMF today is a global organisation with over 3600 members of the hospitality purchasing fraternity. HPMF has international chapters in Sri Lanka, The Middle East and Nepal.